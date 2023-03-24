Every Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For The Week Of March 27 - April 2, 2023

This week, as the First Quarter Moon in Cancer fuses together with the Aries Sun, it brings powerful energy; we realize how love means taking action and why people often say, "Love is a verb." Last week saw some transformation planetary shifts as Pluto moved into Aquarius and Mars into Cancer. You are still acclimating to this new energy and will continue to, but Mars in Cancer is ramping up the importance of your emotional connection. Mars is known for action and ambition, but in Cancer, the emotions become most intense and create a desire to develop a deeper intimacy within your relationship.

This adds to the themes of the First Quarter Moon in Cancer, which asks you to use your intuition to guide you forward to create positive change and improvements. Often the First Quarter Moon provides a challenge which is the universe’s way of questioning how badly you want your desired result, but with the Aries Sun just waiting to spring into action, it is the perfect time for you to follow your heart.

Inherently, you understand what it will take to bring your relationship to a deeper emotional level and what may be necessary to improve any recent strains within your connection. Balancing your intuition with action this week not only validates your inner knowledge but also proves that love is always an action.

This week's most romantic dates starting March 27, 2023:

Tuesday, March 28th

The First Quarter Moon peaks today in Cancer, activating the balance of intuition with the action of the Aries Sun. First Quarter Moons represent a time when you will face an obstacle or challenge when it comes to manifesting your deepest intentions, but also an opportunity to overcome it. With the Moon in Cancer and Sun in Aries, it does bring together both the emotional intuition of knowing what to do with the ability to act, helping to create the perfect space to improve your relationship and find greater joy. Today also brings the trine between Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces, which fills you with confidence in following your passions, ensuring that no obstacle does not stand a chance against the strength of your love.

Thursday, March 30th

Venus, the planet of love, conjuncts with Uranus in Taurus. Venus is at home on Taurus and unites with Uranus, who has been within this sensual earth sign since 2006, to create moments of new experiences and direction within your romantic life. Whether it is the perfect time to meet someone new or to learn something different together, this transit infuses your romantic life with fresh energy, helping you feel excited about all that is to come and your newfound confidence in creating it.

Weekly Love Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for March 27 – April 2, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Most romantic day this week: Tuesday, March 28th

The First Quarter Moon in Cancer activates themes surrounding your fourth house of home and family life, allowing you to overcome a recent challenge. While you are going through a phase of deep self-growth, this is also an opportunity to not only be more transparent about your process but also to recognize that whatever changes within your relationship does not mean that it must be negative and quite possibly may be the positive shift you have been hoping for.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Most romantic day this week: Tuesday, March 28th

Cancer rules your third house of communication, which creates the foundation for long-lasting love. As the First Quarter Moon peaks here this week, you should feel more ready to have an open conversation about your relationship and how you would like to take things. Remember to receive honesty; you first must give it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Most romantic day this week: Tuesday, March 28th

Your second house rules all themes related to value. While it is most known for governing finances, it also highlights your feelings of value for your partner and romantic relationship. This week with Mars just having shifted into Cancer alongside the First Quarter Moon, this aspect of your chart becomes active. The First Quarter Moon is all about overcoming obstacles, which means that you should feel more confident about your relationship decisions and can continue to add more value to your life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Most romantic day this week: Thursday, March 30th

Venus, the planet of love, and Uranus, the great awakener, unite in Taurus this week. Taurus rules your eleventh house of friends and social circles, so if you're single, this is the perfect week to get out and meet people. If you're already in a relationship, this transit brings you more fun, social times to enjoy as a couple. This week's theme is getting out of your shell and returning to enjoying life — and love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Most romantic day this week: Tuesday, March 28th

Pisces rules your eighth house of intimacy, where Saturn — the lord of time and karma — has recently shifted into. As Saturn in Pisces creates a harmonious trine with Mars in Cancer, it activates deeper feelings and truths as Cancer rules your twelfth house. Together this energy should create a space for you to be more intimate with your partner simply because you have reached that space within yourself.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Most romantic day this week: Tuesday, March 28th

Saturn has recently moved into Pisces, ruler of your seventh house of relationships. This will benefit you immensely as you can release the ideals of love or even wounds that have kept you from fully enjoying your relationship. But this week, it becomes all about fun and discovering your deeper passions together. Saturn in Pisces creates a positive trine with Mars in Cancer, activating your eleventh house of friends and socialization. It really is true that the couple that plays together — stays together.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Most romantic day this week: Thursday, March 30th

Taurus rules over your eighth house of intimacy, activated this week as Venus and Uranus unite here in conjunction. Venus is the planet of love and is at home on Taurus as it meets Uranus, the great awakener who has been here since 2006. This is about discovering new ways to connect with your partner or meet someone. Think outside the box, and you may find that the love you sought was always there.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Most romantic day this week: Tuesday, March 28th

Your fifth house is your house of pleasure and rules committed marriages. With Saturn just having moved into Pisces, the zodiac sign that rules this part of your natal chart, you have already been focusing on incorporating greater joy and even commitment into your relationship. As Saturn in Pisces conjuncts Mars in Cancer, activating themes of your ninth house, it is a reminder that relationships are not about dates but a shared passion and purpose in life. As you do, you can create more of what aligns with you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Most romantic day this week: Tuesday, March 28th

The First Quarter Moon in Cancer lights up your eighth house of intimacy. Cancer rules this sector of your natal chart. With the First Quarter Moon occurring here this week, overcoming an obstacle that has prevented you from reaching deeper intimacy with your partner is a major opportunity. As this event balances out intuition and action, honor both and allow yourself to follow your heart for once.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Most romantic day this week: Tuesday, March 28th

Cancer is your polarizing sign and ruler of your seventh house of relationships. This week as the First Quarter Moon occurs here, it is a chance for you to repair or reconnect a strained connection. You may have been going through a strenuous time recently with the Aries energy bringing up a lot of emotions in your fourth house of home. Still, this First Quarter Moon can help you repair your relationship and improve it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Most romantic day this week: Thursday, March 30th

Pleasure-seeking Taurus rules your fourth house of home and family. As Venus and Uranus unite here in a powerful conjunction this week, it is your chance to improve things in this area of your life. Venus and Uranus help you seek a new direction, path, or approach to domestic issues or opportunities. With your emerging growth around a deeper level of authenticity, this is your chance for you to reach the same within your relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Most romantic day this week: Tuesday, March 28th

Cancer rules your fifth house of joy, pleasure, and creativity. As the First Quarter Moon rises here, it is your opportunity to overcome whatever has been trying to steal this from you so that you can enjoy more of it. Because your fifth house rules matter related to marriage and commitment, it also means that you could be deepening your connection and experiencing greater joy because of it. The best love affairs always overcome the odds to succeed and grow together.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.