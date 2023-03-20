Every Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023, horoscopes reveal a wonderful day for all zodiac signs in astrology. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon leaves Pisces. Tuesday, the Moon enters Aries, where we experience a New Moon officially launching Aries season. What does this mean for you? We have begun a new year in astrology, so it's time for a new start! Read your horoscope for today to find out what's in store for your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's one thing to be told that you will get a fresh start, but it's another to know in your heart and soul that you're ready to experience it. Today, it finally sinks in that your life is about to change for the better.

You believe it because you see the changes taking place inside of you. As a result, today, you're making new choices. One step in front of the other.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

History can and often does repeat itself. Today, with the New Moon in Aries, you experience a deja vu moment.

The difference is you see the pattern long before others do. You can pivot and take this story in a new direction. You get to write the ending in a different way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friendships change, and sometimes your relationship turns in a new direction. Today, a close relationship may experience a spark of new life.

The future may remain uncertain, but honesty about what is happening will be more important than pretending you both don't see what is happening.

If you rise to the occasion and handle it with candor and tact, you can support each other, maintaining a close bond through this journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is it time to make a career change? News about a new role at your current company can come through the wire, or perhaps a recruiter will reach out to you with an opportunity.

The next three months can be when you start considering opportunities beyond your current role. The transition won't be easy, but it will be worthwhile as it helps expand your influence and professional reach.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's never too late to choose a spiritual path. You made mistakes in the past, but today is a new day. There is no expiration date or time limit with the universe.

The universe is forgiving and patient. It's always there waiting for you, and now that you're ready to search for answers to explore wisdom and knowledge, the teacher will appear.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have met quite a few stingy people, but a new cycle is opening for you. You will meet like-minded individuals who want to share what they know with you.

They are the type of people you've always wished you could meet. This week begins a chapter of life where sharing becomes a two-way street.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A new relationship or the revival of an old relationship manifests this week, and it all starts with the New Moon. You experience a resurgence of love paired with a greater appreciation for your partnerships and friendships.

Your heart opens in a way you once thought it never could again. This s a great day for reaching out to old friends, reconnecting with an old flame, or falling back in love with a current partner.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There is more than one way to do something important. Today is a day made for innovation. Look for new ways to do chores that take too long to complete.

Ask friends or coworkers for 'best practices' and start to implement change that improves your daily routine and habits. Just because something has always been done a certain way does not mean it has to stay that way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

New love is on the horizon, Sagittarius. A hug could lead to a kiss, could lead to something more. There's an energy in the air for the muse of your life to appear.

Your heart is open and ready for this, and if you're honest with yourself, you've been waiting a long time to feel the pangs of love and sweet surrender once again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The real estate and rental market has been tough for so many people, but if you're looking to purchase a property or find a new place to live, today is the right time to start looking.

The New Moon helps you to find the perfect place. It's time to make your move to find out if you qualify. Submit your application, and don't forget to ask for promotions that may help make moving more affordable.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Time to get yours, Aquarius. A new contract for a business deal is on the horizon. It's time to put your offer on the table to see if you can make a deal.

This week, from purchasing a new car to buying a computer for personal use, is prime time for purchasing technology and communications.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Now is a good time to establish a new budget or a get-out-of-debt plan. You might not know where to start or what to do. Start small.

Sign up for a financial newsletter that provides money-saving tips, or get inspiration from a podcast on money topics, like MoneyGirl or Planet Money. Pick a date for when you want to pay off a certain credit card. The next few months can be the best months of the year for improving your credit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.