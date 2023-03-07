Accurate Wednesday Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs For March 8, 2023

Your daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 8, 2023, is here with astrology predictions based on the Sun in Pisces and the Moon leaving Virgo to enter Libra this afternoon. The Moon in Libra brings themes of socializing with friends, acting supportively toward others, especially in marital and business relationships, and fair legal dealings.

The Moon in Libra helps us to bring balance to the week after the Full Moon's energetic release took place yesterday.

On Tuesday, the Full Moon in Virgo ushered in wonderful changes for earth zodiac signs, with Saturn entering Pisces on the same day. If you are a mutable Sun sign, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius or Pisces, you may have felt the need to get tidy and start to spring cleaning early. ​Check out your horoscope for today to find out what is in store for your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A healthy mindset begins with you. Today's Moon in Virgo entering Libra encourages you to put first things first. The Moon in Libra can pull you toward relationships, particularly working partnerships involving business dealings.

Be mindful of what you need to have balance in your life. You can go from overworking to doing nothing for the sake of socializing. Try to find a balance that works for both worlds.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life is complicated, but you're here to learn a few important lessons, and the journey makes the hardships worth it. Today you continue to benefit from the Jupiter and Venus conjunction in Aries.

Jupiter in your hidden enemy sector provides an element of protection against things in life that may try to hinder your pursuit of happiness.

Venus working so closely with Jupiter helps you make improvements faster than you might have in the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Some strong emotions may be lingering from yesterday's Full Moon in Virgo as active Mars in your zodiac sign has tension building in a way that requires a form of release.

Channel your anxious energy into things that build brawn, such as power lifting, working out at the gym or going to a yoga class to challenge your body and pull you toward the spiritual side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You feel a wave of emotions as the Moon enters Libra, your solar house of home and family, this afternoon. You'll long for simple comforts and conversations with people who love to tell you how much you are loved.

Today, reach out to those always there for you and tell them how much they mean to you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may play the role of judge and jury when someone you love confides that they feel a certain way.

You might not understand today's complaints or concerns, but you can act with compassion and show a person much love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Get back to the basics, Virgo. Early in the day, be strategic with your time, avoiding unnecessary distractions.

You'll want to have a solid start to the morning while the Moon is active and in your zodiac sign, so if you have an open morning schedule, use it to squeeze in a power walk and some goal-setting, then crank out a few last-minute errands.

Later in the afternoon, reward yourself with something decadent for handling the day so well.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A bit of mystery goes a long way, especially if you're back to dating and getting to know someone better. The dwarf planet Ceres is at 3 degrees in your zodiac sign bringing a touch of modesty into your life.

You might enjoy wearing a retro outfit or donning red lipstick for classic flare. When it comes to love, let your potential partner pursue it, as it can be fun to see what they do to win over your heart today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're at a breaking point and ready to talk about something so big the subject may be intimidating. With Uranus opposite your zodiac sign for the last few years, you've built up a bit of anxiety when it comes to trusting others.

Today, scheduling a consultation with a life coach, mentor, or therapist can be the first step toward addressing things you're ready to change but do not know where to start.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friendships are a gift, and when the Moon enters the Libra zodiac sign, relationships can be hard to define or understand. The best thing to do now is plan time with friends and enjoy each moment together.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You made it. Now that Saturn, your planetary ruler, has moved out of your sector of money and personal property and finances may start to improve. The focus is on you, Capricorn.

Take what you've learned over the last two years, and apply those lessons to investments, financial planning, and being more frugal to avoid wasting what you have in pursuit of things you don't want.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What a difference a single day makes. With Saturn out of your zodiac sign, it's time to remove the energy and start something new.

Saturn in your zodiac sign taught you to appreciate hard work and the following results. Now with Saturn in Pisces, you may see the legacy you've created with the things you do for others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's hard to give up control and let someone else do the driving, even if it's simply in a metaphorical sense and you're observing their leadership from a distance. Today, you may have to let go and allow a friend to step in and assist you on a project that is impossible to complete alone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.