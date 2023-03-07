3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Meet Their 'Perfect Love Match' During Moon In Libra Starting March 8 - 10, 2023

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Libra starting March 8, 2023, through March 10, 2023. When the Moon is in Libra, three zodiac signs will meet their perfect match in love and realize they have find 'the one'. These three zodiac signs who find their perfect love match, starting March 8, 2023, get a blessing from the Moon when it's in the zodiac sign of Libra because romance falls into the right balance where two people see eye-to-eye, and it all finally makes sense.

Have you ever been with someone whom you seriously do not feel is your equal? It's not that they aren't as great as you are, but they are not as 'you' as you are, and while that sounds egocentric, it's basically what everyone wants in a relationship: a reflection of their own selves...at least to a degree.

We want to know that the strength of our love is matched perfectly by the person we share that love with, and we also want to know that we are somehow intellectual equals. When we have a transit like Moon in Libra, we feel very strongly about the personality traits that come along with the zodiac sign of Libra, namely balance. We want our lives to feel balanced, as we've all experienced what imbalance brings us, which is confusion and instability.

In love, we come to know that we are not looking for someone to fill the void; we want to be romantically involved with the right person, and the right person is ideally our perfect match in love. Equals. Balanced. And it is on this day that we will finally meet this person if we are one of the lucky zodiac signs mentioned here today

During the Libra Moon starting March 8 - 10, it's more than just meeting our match in love; it's about insisting upon it. We will bypass someone if we don't see ourselves in them, not because we are in love with ourselves, but because we need to know that the person we love can 'feel' for us because their experience is similar to ours.

While we aren't here to live in a bubble and aren't looking for our own clone, we will need that perfect set of variables that lets us know that we've finally met our perfect match. Today is the day we find success in love in this regard.

The three zodiac signs who finally meet their perfect match in love during the Moon in Libra from March 8, 2023, to March 10, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

By this point in your life, Libra, you really aren't interested in investing too much time in a person that isn't your intellectual equal. You also know that if you were lucky enough to find that person, they could easily rise to the top of your affection. You have always been on the lookout for this person, and though you've gone through several people, you haven't met the person you could call your 'match.' This isn't about dating games or apps that connect the dots and place you with your 'perfect match.'

This is about an organic meeting of the minds today, March 8, 2023. During the Libra Moon, you'll be fortunate; the person whom you can call your equal has arrived, and the thing about this is that, because they really are your equal, you won't doubt them, not even at first glance. When you know, you know.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Admittedly, you are a bit of a snob, and as far as your romantic history goes, you've never really felt as though any of your partners have fit the bill as 'equal.' Nice, yes, considerate, yes, kind, oh yes...but never quite...equal. You've always wanted to meet your perfect love match because, in your mind, if this person exists, they'd have to be perfect for you. And perfect, in your mind, means...just like you.

Not physically, per se, but mentally for sure. You hunger for profound conversation, and during the Libra Moon, you are going to meet someone who not only fulfills this hunger but presents you with eye-opening ideas to chew on afterward. That's what you needed! You are no longer content to be the teacher in all of your romantic relationships; you want to be the student as well, and you are about to meet someone who can bring to life the concept of 'share and share alike.'

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you have is self-confidence. You do not doubt yourself, and your self-love has built you into someone who cannot and will not deal with people who aren't on your level. You require a romantic partner who is secure enough with themselves that they won't sabotage the relationship simply because they can't grasp the concept of love, self-love and relationship love. You need someone who will join you rather than stand ten steps behind you in your love affair.

During the Libra Moon, you will find this person, and you will immediately recognize them as your equal. And with this person, who is your perfect love match, the two of you will become united in your love of self and of each other. March 8, 2023, marks the first moment you become one with another.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.