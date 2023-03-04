Love Horoscopes For Sunday, March 5, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, March 5, 2023. Per astrology, here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships.



What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 05, 2023:

Aries

Love invites you to play, Aries. Embrace the simple joys of romance that ignite wonder and creativity. Try to explore the artful language of romance to see what you can create within your relationships.

Taurus

Relationships act as a type of reflective mirror. Today, what you admire in others, you may also find within yourself. The converse of this truth is also to be considered; what you dislike in others, you may also not care for within yourself.

Gemini

Be courageous in love and romance. Speak about your feelings and thoughts clearly so that you can be heard. If you never tell the other person what's on your mind, how can you expect things to improve?

Cancer

Invest in your relationship with consideration of your needs. Today's risk is needing more from another person than they are willing or able to give you. Try to resist the temptation to set your expectations too high.

Leo

A romantic relationship does not always have to include two people. You can fall in love with yourself, especially if you've recently exited a bad relationship. Instead of looking outward to see who cares for you, explore self-love.

Virgo

The past has nothing to do with the present. You may compare what happened before, but things and people can change. What your love life used to be may not be what it can be in the moment. Let time show you the way.

Libra

Friendships evolve. Some relationships come from people whom you never expected them to. Today, you might fall for your best friend; if they already love you, this could be your kismet moment.

Scorpio

You are ready to work hard for what you want, especially when choosing the one you want to love. You may find it difficult to be so vulnerable and raw, but it also can feel incredibly freeing to show your significant other how much you feel for them.

Sagittarius

Don't put people on a pedestal. You may find it irresistible and difficult not to see the goodness in a person you love, above all things. But humans are imperfect, and it's easy to become disenchanted when your perfect person suddenly shows a flaw.

Capricorn

Give without anticipating anything back in return. When you love someone, your giving is an act of love and kindness. Reciprocation of the same energy may take some time to manifest.

Aquarius

Love is not always the answer; sometimes patience and compassion are instead. You may find it easier to take a small break to allow space to grow and mature. Define the parameters and expectations, so everyone is on the same page.

Pisces

Relationships can be a lot of work but worth while. When you feel you need to resolve a conflict or problem, talk about it rather than wait to see if it resolves on its own. You can learn so much about each other this way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.