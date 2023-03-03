One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, Saturday, March 4, 2023

Each zodiac sign's one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, March 4, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today's Moon will spend the day in fiery Leo. The Sun is in spiritual Pisces.

Saturday's Numerology is a 5, the Freedom Seeker.

The Full Moon will arrive in three days, and today is the first day for intention setting and preparing your tarot cards for your monthly cleansing ritual.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Worry only gets you so far. Instead of fretting over something that you can't control, channel that energy by creating an action plan. Better safe than sorry, right?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

It only takes one person to do the right thing. If you feel called to do something others won't do, follow your conscience. You may be stepping into the role of a leader where others follow in your footsteps.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Your words create actionable energy. Measure the weight of your statements carefully, as you may have the ability to speak things into existence. Say what you want to see manifest in your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Don't underestimate the power of temptation; don't overestimate your ability to avoid it by walking away. The best way to stop something from happening is to be as far away from the opportunity as possible.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Hearing your inner voice or seeing with your mind's eye is a gift. Not everyone can do it; sometimes, people must borrow your talent to understand their situation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Gossip causes problems. Listening to what others say about a friend or coworker can be so tempting. You'd like to be in the loop, but giving time to someone who shares information can put you in a bad position.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Why argue with a fool? You don't need to have the last word every time, do you? Instead of wasting time on who is right or wrong, do what you need to do and enjoy the rest of your day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

A message comes to you from an unlikely source. You may be surprised by how accurate what you hear is because it came from a person who people perceive to be a liar. Still, even a fool speaks wisdom every once in a while.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Too many people trying to control a situation creates more chaos than it is worth. A problem may not be solved right away due to how things are organized. Put priorities back in order and create the chain of command.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are in an initiation mode. You're ready to start a new project and get things moving forward differently. Others may not agree, but your leadership requires you to stand by your convictions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

A lot has passed, and moving away from the pain is hard. You may be struggling to forgive and forget right now. But, with time and patience, you will heal from this period of your life and become stronger on the other side.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

It takes one belief and a single step to make a big change in your life. Choosing to live life on your own terms is a decision worthwhile making.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.