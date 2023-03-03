The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For March 4, 2023

Today's horoscope for Saturday, March 4, 2023, includes the Sun in Pisces and the Moon will be in Leo. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs. The conjunction between Jupiter and Venus in Aries has finally been perfected, and now we are at the phase where they begin to separate, and the energy starts to wane.

Today Jupiter will speak with Chiron, the Wounded Healer, so despite our optimism, some harder feelings can come up with the purpose of healing and resolving them. Search for your zodiac sign to find out what else is in store for you this Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, March 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Loss leads to gains. Today, count it a blessing when someone in your life decides it's time for them to walk away. Their energy may be what you think you want, but soon you'll realize their distance is what you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Less is more. You are doing so many wonderful things for other people, but consider what you can do for yourself today. You don't have to give it all away at once.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Roll up your sleeves and get to work. There's a lot to accomplish, and your determination, grit and ability to focus on the big picture are assets everyone needs and wants in their life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your frugal side can help you to give more. When you can save, you gain a deeper value and understanding of money.

More money empowers you to give to others in need without putting yourself in a negative situation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love people without strings attached. It takes a big heart to understand that to care for someone; you must give them the space they need to grow.

You may find that your relationship grows stronger because they feel trusted and supported by your love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Pull back and focus on your health. It's so easy to lose sight of your priorities.

When life has gotten a bit crazy and out of control, remember to return to square one — self-love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Romance does not have to be expensive. You can do a little thing to make your night wonderful.

Light a candle and enjoy a nice dinner at home. Put on your favorite music and make your place a little romantic getaway.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are your person. Today, someone may try to influence your decision-making or persuade you to go against personal conviction.

Don't allow peer pressure to push you to do something you regret later. Be true to yourself, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be concise. You are someone who loves to tell it like it is, but even you know there are times when you need to hold back and wait.

Today, less is more and thinking before speaking becomes your superpower.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Spend less money. It's easy to find a good deal, but today resist the urge to buy what you don't need.

It may seem right in the moment, but tomorrow you'll be glad you waited one more day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Conserve your energy. It's a great day to indulge in your lazier side.

You may even get permission to leave work early and enjoy an early break from work. Use your free time to have fun.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Let go of the past. Memory can be long and harsh when you replay mistakes and keep thinking about what you can't change.

Every day is an opportunity to make new choices to build a better future. Focus your time and energy on that, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.