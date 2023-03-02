One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, Friday, March 3, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, March 3, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 03, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You build yourself up to the task. When you're asked to do something that you feel is out of your element, don't stress yourself out over it. The universe knows what you are capable of, and it's only a matter of time before you rise to the occasion.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Strength comes from practice. You are at a crossroads where you can throw in the towel, give up, or hang in there and see things through. It's a tough decision, but you can make it to the end if you hang in there.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is guiding you down the best path to take for your life. You can see the light appearing at the end of a dark tunnel, and it encourages you to believe this is the journey meant for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Keep trying. When you fail the first time, ask questions and search for answers. The great mystery can be solved by curiosity and resilient nature.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Exercise wisdom and discernment. You know much more than you realize you do. Your heart is full of knowledge, and you can tell right from wrong.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

There's good in every opportunity, even the ones that you prefer you did not have. When hardship arises ask yourself what can be gleaned from the problem. You can grow from nearly anything with the right mindset.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

There's nothing wrong with being an old-fashioned person at heart. In a world where things are constantly changing, you hold a certain standard and never try to be someone you are not.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

No one can predict when something will happen. You can do your best to avoid a crisis, but people are humans, and mistakes occur. Exercise grace.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your mothering nature comes out easily today. You help others who are in need and give charitably to people whom you feel could benefit from your gift-giving.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

A great day is ahead of you. Don't stay home or avoid meeting new people. You never know where the day will lead or who you might end up rubbing elbows with.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are rushing into things. You are anxious to get started and take on the world. Always remember where you came from and the people you left behind when you began this journey to the top.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Betrayal and deceit hurt. When you trust someone, you want them to honor their promises. Some people cannot handle that level of confidence so they bend. Move on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.