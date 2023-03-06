The Tuesday Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 7, 2023

Here is your daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, for every zodiac sign in astrology. What a week we have in store for us, and even though Monday may have felt intense, it's nothing compared to what astrology reveals this Tuesday.

We start the day with the Sun in Pisces, helping us to connect with our spiritual side.

We are now at the two-week midpoint between Winger and the Spring Equinox, which arrives on March 19. Early in the morning, around 7:30 a.m. EST, the Full Moon takes place in Virgo, helping us feel grounded and determined. This Full Moon will speak to Mars in Gemini, so if you're a Gemini or a Virgo Sun, Moon or Rising sign, you may experience some frustration during this lunar event.

Saturn, the planet that rules wisdom, karma, and structure, will finally enter Pisces, where it will transit for the next two years; so even though Saturn enters Pisces today, we won't feel its effects until next week once the energy of this Full Moon has weakened.

What else does today's astrology predict for your daily horoscope starting March 7, 2023? Read on to find out more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Amazing things happen when you start to put the right priorities into place. Mark your calendar, Aries. Today and tomorrow open the door to great things in your life. You can work to build a life of good health and happiness, one wise decision at a time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Choose creativity. It's time to create something new that brings you hope and joy. You don't need to know what it will be or why you feel this way. What matters is exploring the energy and seeing where this experience leads.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Lean into your faith. There is one comfort you can rely on: the universe is always watching to guide you in the right direction. All you have to do is let go and allow your life to progress naturally. There's no room for fear.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Speak positively to yourself. You're about to embark on a new journey, starting by taking the first step. Be confident about what the future holds for you. You may not know what you want or need now, but good things take time. Trust the process.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have practiced for this moment, and now it's time to show others and yourself how prepared you are. If you have a job interview or are beginning a new project, you will shine brightly and accomplish what you set your mind to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, focus on what you can change and try to take your attention off of what you cannot. You can only be so many things to certain people. Eventually, you have to dedicate time and attention to yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There comes the point in your life where you walk away and never look back from the past. When you are done, you know in your heart it's time to move on. You may feel sad that this chapter has ended, but imagine all the wonderful experiences you will have in the future, including the opportunity to create new memories.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Good friends who love you help to build up your confidence. In the past, insecurity won a few battles, but now that you have done a lot of inner work, you're not that same person. Now you're a person who knows what you want and will do what it takes to reach your goals.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's OK to be optimistic. You are doing something that you feel is super important but scary. Now that things are in motion, you're ready to watch and wait for the next step. When it comes, you're ready to rock and roll.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Are you thinking about going back to school? Now is a great time to put your feelers out to see if returning to college is right for you. If you are reluctant about going due to finances, an opportunity may fall into your lap. Start inquiring with the right people to see what's available for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're helping others to process their emotions, and in turn, as you help them heal, you also heal yourself. This transition period is accomplishing so much more than you imagined it could. Today, reach out to those you know could benefit from your presence and keep an open heart and mind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Relationships change. It's time to move in the direction you feel this partnership could take. If you are considering a breakup this week, you may choose to do so, but you could come to a place where you desire to work things out. Tread lightly as one decision may not lead to full closure.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.