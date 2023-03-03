3 Sad Zodiac Signs Will Feel 'Disappointed' With Love During Jupiter Conjunct Chiron On March 3 - 5, 2023

On Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5, 2023, three zodiac signs will be disappointed in their relationships thanks to Jupiter conjunct Chiron. Feeling sad about love is probably something we have all known at one point or another, and this commonality is something that, in its way, can bring us together. From the moment we are conscious of the word, 'love,' we are already under pressure to find this elusive 'thing.' Oddly enough, we may spend a lifetime searching for a love that may or may not exist.

That we have taught ourselves to feel bad about not finding or knowing love is insane; life gives us what it gives us, and if we don't fit into the expectation mode, we start putting ourselves down for not being good enough to fit in. Such pressure, such self-destruction.

Speaking of self-destruction, today's transit is Jupiter in Aries conjunct Chiron, the Wounded Healer, which wreaks havoc on our emotional state. For three zodiac signs, today will make us feel like we truly do not belong. The pressure has officially gotten to us, and if sadness is required, we are, bringing it like a boss. Today makes us feel sorry for ourselves and all because we feel we've somehow failed in love. Oh, to be a human. If we are without a partner, we will feel as though we have been excluded from life. If we have not succeeded in our love lives, then today's transit, Jupiter conjunct Chiron, will make us sad and lost.

Why me? Why me? Well, why not you? We're all in this together, and when we feel sad over love, we can know that it's not intentional; we haven't been slighted by love or overlooked. It just is what it is, and unfortunately, Jupiter conjunct Chiron will make this logic look like a waste of time.

The three sad zodiac signs will be disappointed with love during Jupiter conjunct Chiron, March 3 - 5, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may end up feeling a little melancholy today, Cancer, as Jupiter conjunct Chiron blows open a few of your memories, leaving you feeling sad about your love life and the loves that have gone by. You might not be able to get your head out of the sand today, as you won't be able to shake the feeling that you've somehow been slighted, as if the universe is out to get you, and it seems as though victory is not yours even to seek out anymore. Because Jupiter conjunct Chiron lays the negativity on thickly, you may feel singled out.

Rather than get angry or reactive, you'll sink into a mild, silent depression today, where you will continue to feel bad. You know yourself, Cancer; you'll rise above when the time is right, but as of today, March 3, 2023, you only feel sadness over your love life.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today puts you at odds with yourself, Leo, as you can't seem to reconcile why things aren't working out in your love life. The whole thing makes you sad and downtrodden; you've put in all you can, and nothing seems to work. You know that you're not a perfect person, and you've made tremendous strides to improve yourself, and yet, your partner doesn't seem to have a shred of patience where you are concerned. You may even turn to question yourself during today's transit, Jupiter conjunct Chiron.

You may end up feeling even worse for doing so, so try to avoid too much self-criticism. Nobody's perfect, nor can we be expected to be much more than who we are. You have tried, Leo, and you did a really good job. If things don't work out, at least you know you put in a good effort. Let the sadness transform into acceptance on March 3, 2023.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've always lived your life believing that you are a true winner, and you may be right, as you've made so many good choices over the years, even though you haven't been able to hold on to love. You fall in love, it works for a while, and then it dissolves. Ordinarily, you take this in stride; that's not to say you accept it or like it, but you go with the flow. However, today brings in a note of sadness, and this can't be helped. On March 3, 2023, you will expressly feel the dark, sad influence of Jupiter conjunct Chiron, and it will have you doubting just about everything.

You do take things to heart, Scorpio, and today will be no different. However, today will come with extreme sadness. You will spend much time in self-reflection. A warning: do not become your own worst enemy. Stick with self-love and respect, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.