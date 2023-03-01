3 Zodiac Signs Choose Self-Love During Venus Conjunct Jupiter On March 2, 2023

The desire to be free is strong, and we don't know how strong it is until it hits us, and during Venus conjunct Jupiter, it hits us hard.

And for three zodiac signs, the call of the wild will be upon us, moving our hand into action. We will choose self-love and free ourselves from relationships, jobs, circumstances and any situation we feel imprisoned.

Today is the day we set ourselves free from commitment and pick ourselves, and while that may have been a long time coming, March 2, 2023, marks the official starting date.

Venus conjunct Jupiter is not playing around; it focuses on self-love and healing and will not stop until the job is completed. For those who have always enjoyed the idea of living a free life, this transit will stir up that need even more so.

Today, we may end a romance simply because we realize it takes too much of us to maintain. If we feel too restricted by rules or partnership expectations, Venus conjunct Jupiter will support us to the point of action. We will need to be free today and work on self-love with sincerity.

March tends to make people think about their lives. It's something about this time of the year and its progress. We all feel that March symbolizes the 'no more excuses' time of the year.

It's like we gave ourselves January and February to waste time, and now that we're in month three, we suddenly mean business. For the three zodiac signs, business means being free to love oneself. We will go after freedom as if our lives depend on it — because they do.

The three zodiac signs who choose self-love during Venus conjunct Jupiter starting March 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because it's a Venus transit, the emphasis on your freedom ride is all about love, particularly self-love. You have come to a place in your life where you will not tolerate things like excessive worry, overthinking, and self-doubt...these things are prisons for you, and you have come to realize that you have the key to freeing yourself.

On March 2, you'll see how easy it is to forfeit your own life for the sake of bowing down to some common rule or expectation and how in doing so, you end up crumpled and suffocating.

During Venus conjunct Jupiter, the universe supports your thinking, Taurus, and you will show yourself that nothing here is worth feeling trapped over. No person, job, or situation; Today brings a fresh perspective on a lifestyle choice you've wanted to adopt in full for a while. Today's real freedom begins earnestly.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've tried all the things that are supposed to make you happy, and you've come to realize that you aren't someone who can be put in a box; just because the things of happiness are supposed to make everyone filled with joy doesn't mean you are just like everybody else.

You're unique, and you follow your heart. You always have, and when you do what is expected of you, you grab a little happiness in there, but you generally watch it all fall apart in the long run. During Venus conjunct Jupiter, you'll find that you were right about yourself all along: you aren't cut out for anything typical.

You no longer wish to waste your time trying to fit into a mold with no room for you. You love your life and don't need to be someone else. You are a free bird, Gemini, and you love it this way.

RELATED:

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During Venus conjunct Jupiter on March 2, 2023, you'll once again come into that thought that just being you...is good enough. You've learned over the years that you like being you and that changing who you are doesn't work — and it's not like you haven't tried.

You've rerouted your behavior for others before, and all it's given you is emptiness. You are so strong and determined that you might not have it in you to dumb yourself down for the sake of someone else.

You won't want to be less than you are, and if you're the only one who can take you, then more power to you for that. You've reached a point where your freedom means more to you than the pretense of being happy under someone else's 'rule, which may also extend to relationships. You, like Gemini, are a free spirit. No one can hold you down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.