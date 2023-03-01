Accurate Love Horoscopes For Thursday, March 2, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, March 2, 2023. Per astrology, here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships.

We feel the struggle between self-love and love of others as Venus and Jupiter continue their little dance in the zodiac sign of Aries.

As Saturn and Pluto finish their intense departure from Aquarius and Capricorn, we realize there's work to do in our careers and friendships, too.

We are restructuring our lives to bring things back into alignment regarding all types of love. What does this mean for your zodiac sign? Read on to find out more.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 02, 2023:

Aries

Sometimes you must be the first to say what needs to be said.

Rather than take a softer approach, be yourself, Aries. It's better than the alternative; you will know where you stand.

Taurus

Allow yourself to dream. Hearts can heal; when you're ready to embrace a relationship, don't hold back.

Gemini

A good, solid friendship is a salve to a broken heart.

A person you trust can be an excellent sounding board as you process deep emotions. You will feel better after confiding in someone who cares.

Cancer

Respect is an important thing to have in your relationship.

When it feels as though your partnership isn't rooted in mutual reciprocation of respect and loyalty, everything else also falls apart.

Leo

Learn about yourself through love. A relationship can function as a type of mirror into your soul.

Insecurities may rise to the surface and areas where you feel great courage. But don't ignore those deep impulses that reveal how you truly feel.

Virgo

Be charitable. You want a relationship where both parties give 100 percent to the other person. Still, sometimes it's hard when so many other things happen.

Today, you may be giving 150 percent to carry the relationship forward. The act does not go unnoticed today; you're appreciated more than you realize.

Libra

You can't control your feelings, and it's harder to pull back when emotionally involved.

Today, the idea that you are overtaken by love can feel frightening. It can kick up many insecurities you'll want to discuss openly later.

Scorpio

Pay attention to those butterflies in your stomach. Nervousness when around someone may feel good at first, but you'll want to discern if it's a sign that there are red flags you have missed.

Slow down to give your heart time to catch up and see what it needs to know.

Sagittarius

Romance can be acts of service. Doing little things to bring you and your partner closer together can act like a type of glue that bonds your love.

If you don't know your partner's love language, make time to take a Love Langauge Quiz to find out.

Capricorn

Focus your energy on making your home life run more smoothly. When life gets hectic, and you have so much to do, your personal space gets neglected.

Take a moment to get reorganized so you know where everything is and can maximize your time and energy.

Aquarius

Talk confidently. Feelings are subjective but don't be afraid to say so when you know you are experiencing genuine emotions.

Hiding what's in your heart can foster anxiety. The truth can set you free.

Pisces

A homemade gift is meaningful because it's your time and energy spent on someone you love. You don't need a special day to show someone a token of your appreciation. You have to decide if you want to make someone you love smile.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.