3 Zodiac Signs Who Realize They Love The Wrong Person During Moon Square Venus, March 1 - 2, 2023

Falling for the wrong person. Well, THAT certainly isn't what anyone had in mind for today, is it? We definitely do not go out of our way to put our hearts on the line for someone who is destined to be every kind of wrong for us, and yet, sometimes, we just can't see what is so clearly right in front of our eyes.

And on this day, March 1, during Moon square Jupiter, certain zodiac signs will be doing just that: falling for the wrong person and catching on way too late.

The future of a love affair is unknown, but the beginnings feel so thrilling, and for the zodiac signs who are most affected by Moon square Jupiter, we will have literally no insight into the person we fell in love with.

All we see are stars in their eyes and the promise of wondrous loving days ahead; we are energized and excited. It's almost worth it, that is until we start to see their 'true selves' emerge, and fortunately, that may happen sooner rather than later.

We are looking at how transit Moon square Jupiter can twist someone's perception of another person. We tend to project the qualities on a person only to find out that they are nowhere near what we wanted them to be.

In a way, this is our fault as well, as we gave ourselves over to expectation, and well, you know how that goes: when we expect a person to act or think a certain way and they don't, we end up feeling betrayed.

In truth, we are the ones who betray ourselves because we sold ourselves on an expectation, not a real person. That real person may show up today, and we fall in love with them, for all the wrong reasons.

When that real person shows who they really are...things will change. Rapidly.

These three zodiac signs realize love the wrong person during Moon square Jupiter, March 1 - 2, 2023

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You like to follow your heart, and you always have — but that doesn't necessarily mean that your heart is a good barometer for love-related decisions.

This week, during the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you will follow that heart of yours straight into the path of someone so wrong for you that, when it's over and done with, you may even get a laugh over the wrongness of it all.

Perhaps there's a characteristic about this person that attracts you and simultaneously blinds you from seeing who they really are, but your attitude has always been 'go big or go home.'

You may even know that this person is the wrong one for you, but you won't be able to help yourself by at least experiencing what you believe is good about them. You take chances because you are brave, but keep in mind that this could also come with heartbreak.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Falling in love with the wrong person seems to be what you do because the truth is, who on earth knows that the person they fell in love with is wrong for them?

It's almost impossible to tell, especially considering how strong those early feelings are and how blinding they can be. Love is blind, as they say, and during Moon square Jupiter, you might as well be wearing a blindfold, as this transit tends to make us deny the truth right in front of our faces.

You will realize you fell for someone starting March 1, and while your gut will tell you to run away, your heart and mind will tell you that this is someone worthy of your time and effort, and...why not! That 'why not' attitude will put you in hot water because once you start this up, you won't be able to stop until it's too late.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The one you think you do not like to admit is in being wrong, especially when it comes to your choices in love and relationship. You will do what you want to do, and you'll believe that what you're doing is the right thing — always.

You don't even consider that the person you love is wrong for you. You have fallen in love with less than perfect before, and even though time and history have told you that you have made mistakes with love in the past, you do it again.

But learning from those mistakes is not something you do, Scorpio, because you are passionate and will follow your heart — even if it leads you to disaster.

During Moon square Jupiter, on March 1, you'll start that process up once again, and once again, you'll fell for the wrong person. You won't see them as wrong; you'll see them as part of your personal experience.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.