The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 1, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 01, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed
Don't be so stubborn, Aries. It's OK to let your guard down and allow things to happen naturally. Who knows? You may be pleasantly surprised after all.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed
Emotions can be confusing at times. You may be unsure why you are insecure right now, but love can have you do and think crazy things when your heart is waking up.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles
Money is coming to you soon, Gemini. The big payoff is only a small distance away. The cash will come in, and you've earned it fair and square.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Six of Pentacles
There's a lot of fun reflecting on childhood. You can not go back to the past; you are here to live in the moment and pursue the future. Give yourself time to enjoy happy memories but don't daydream all day.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: King of Wands
You have a lot of ambition, so when you're ready to make a move, you don't want to allow anything to get in your way. Avoid detours, Leo. Keep your eyes focused on the big goal.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Page of Pentacles
Someone may have a wonderful opportunity to give you, but it may be meant for someone else if it does not match your dreams and hopes. Decline.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Devil, reversed
You have come so far. You know what tempts you and how to avoid it. You're much stronger now than you were last year. This means you're going to make 2023 your year!
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Three of Swords
A cheater isn't thinking about others, and today you can spot the lack of integrity in a potential partner you met online. See the red flag? That means to run.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
Both choices appear to be good for you. So, which path will you pick? You have to listen to your heart this time around. Do what feels right to you.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Nine of Swords
People stir up strife when they think small-mindedly. Try not to allow the negative energy of other people to get under your skin. You're so much better than that.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords
It hurts. There are no words to describe the utter disappointment you feel now. The only thing that you can do now is let time run its course to allow your heart to heal.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Hang in there, Pisces. You are doing a great job being your best during a difficult time. Others may encourage you to quit, but you are strong enough to follow through on your promises no matter what.
