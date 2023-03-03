3 Zodiac Signs With 'Transfomative' Horoscopes On Saturday, March 4, 2023

In the aftermath of the divine lesson in endings yesterday, the horoscope for Saturday, March 4, 2023 turns edgy and unpredictable thanks to Uranus in Taurus and the Leo Moon. Yesterday, Saturn and Pluto met in divine union, both in the fated last degree of Aquarius and Capricorn, ushering in the endings that are a part of your expansion and growth.

When something ends that you knew would happen, it softens it somehow or even lessens it because even if strong emotions are present, there is also the feeling that everything is happening as it is meant to. Having things go according to plan is different than intuitively knowing they are happening as they are meant to.

And today, three zodiac signs should be excited that the energy is shifting so that you begin to feel excitement over the direction that life is heading in. The Moon is in Leo all day today, adding courage, bravery, and zest of boldness to your words and actions.

The Leo Moon is the perfect time to step out from the shadows and honor your truth and desires regarding your intuitive knowing – or even taking care of some things from yesterday that may still be lingering in your energy. The Moon in Leo can create more drama and outspokenness, but it also helps you own your vision for life more profoundly.

As the Leo Moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus today, you will become incredibly driven to make decisions that could result in rapid decisions. To feel confident in what arises, make sure that you are only making those decisions that you have intuitively known would happen, even if it means things do not go accordingly to plan. This comes down to reflect on the themes within your life and what you have felt building.

Especially within the past six months, an incredibly auspicious time for the collective, you have already felt the shifts within your life that would continue to deepen. If you are honest with yourself, you know what, who will be excited, and likely even what will begin? In your heart of hearts, you have known this the entire time, even if you had tried to believe otherwise.

Today is a chance to embrace your intuition and speak life into the future you are trying to create. You will be bold and courageous and embody just enough spunk not to let anyone distract you from the path ahead. It is a day to surprise even yourself, to make good on your dreams and to be relentless in the pursuit of growth.

A lot will change in the cosmos in the next few days, representing a brand-new era. All of this is not to rush you through the process but to make you realize that when it is time to jump, to take that leap of faith, then you must. And remember that while things rarely go according to plan, they still happen exactly as they are meant to.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday, March 4, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in your sign all day is helping you to embrace your deepest feelings so that you can prepare for the transformation in store for you. The current Aries Stellium is helping you expand and take advantage of travel and education opportunities but may also challenge you to take a risk for love.

As the Leo Moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus, you can tap into your truth regarding your purpose versus career.

This may highlight what truly interests you and what feels like it is part of your divine purpose versus what potentially only benefits you financially. In a few days, Saturn shifts into Pisces, which will usher in a period of divine transformation rooted in your truth and sense of spirituality or higher self. This will bring a lot of developments to your romantic life and overall path. So, take today to do what will get you ahead; what you know is part of you creating a life that is lived on purpose.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus in Taurus has changed your life since 2018 and will continue to help you evolve and break away from restrictions until 2026. This energy helps you become more in tune with what you authentically want for your life but have previously limited yourself in believing was possible.

Uranus helps you remove the blocks you have created against yourself to feel capable and worthy of creating the life you have in your heart.

Today helps bring your focus on what needs to change within your home environment to allow you to step into this new, more authentic chapter. While it can feel scary to create change, even if it brings you closer to your dreams, there is also a sense of empowerment within it. Trust yourself today, and do not be afraid to take a stand to speak your truth, especially if it involves your home or family.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Uranus has been causing lessons and challenges for you regarding your relationships and romantic life. Taurus is your polarizing or opposite sign which means that it represents all aspects of your love life. With Uranus having focused its energy here since 2018, you have gone through massive transformations in what has been restricting your happiness and joy. While some of this may have been in your external life, as a deep Scorpio, most have been within yourself. With today’s energy being a catalyst for this aspect of growth, you may see a theme arise between your purpose and your relationship today.

Whenever Uranus is involved, it is important to remain aware of what you have learned so far so that you can embrace it in the moments of opportunity today. While this journey is far from over, it does not mean you cannot enjoy the process.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.