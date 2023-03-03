3 Zodiac Signs Who Break Up During Moon Square Uranus On March 4, 2023

We don't want it to, and we don't plan on breaking up someday, but if two people are not meant to be, then breaking up is a part of the big picture.

We learn from our breakups in the same way that we learn from the relationships themselves. And on March 4, 2023, breaking up with a partner will seem very good, whether we plan on feeling this way or not.

What's got us in its clutches is the transit known as Moon square Uranus, and during this time, we act on impulse and with much anger to use as fuel.

If there has been something bothering us, we may not want to go through the 'let's talk this out' phase; we will jump right to wanting to break up because the idea of spending one more second with this person will feel like a fate worse than death.

What's odd about the Moon square Uranus' effect on us is that we may not have felt this adamant about breaking up only yesterday, but today, holy smokes, let's say: It's ON.

Transit Moon square Uranus creates a volatile environment of hostility; if there is something we are upset about, we act on it, and we do so without thought.

We also do not care that we act without thinking because the only thing important to us is that we act NOW. For zodiac signs, this means that relationships will end and poorly.

The three zodiac signs who break up during Moon square Uranus on March 4, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Acting on impulse comes second nature, Aries, as you trust your gut, even when you know you're overreacting. On March 4, 2023, you will not only want to break up with your present partner but also want to make it happen yesterday; you can't get away from this person fast enough.

You are inspired by the transit Moon square Uranus, which has you thinking fast and acting faster. You savor the power rush you get from making this decision, as it finally feels good to be acting rather than ruminating.

And that's all you've been doing for the last few months: thinking about when the right time to break up will be, yet, never really doing anything about it. Well, your big opportunity is here, and that's because today is the day you get the nerve to act on your feelings. You'll not only want to break up, but you'll also make it into a reality.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When it comes to volatile behavior, you've got the market cornered, and when you decide it's time to throw a tantrum, you make sure you explode all over the one person you hold the biggest grudge against, your romantic partner.

You've enjoyed being able to toy with this person's emotions, but now they bore you, and during Moon square Uranus, you'll see that you no longer have any reason to go on with them, no matter how much they love you.

When you tire of a person, you throw them out like garbage; you've done it before, and you'll do it again, and it always leaves you feeling fresh and renewed. During Moon square Uranus, you'll once again get that satisfying feeling of being able to remove someone from your life. You do you, Leo. You always have and always will.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You see no point in continuing in a relationship where you are noticeably unhappy; what's the point of keeping up appearances? To see how much time two people can waste, knowing that time is precious and we don't get it back? Nah, not for you, Sagittarius. On March 4, it will hit you like a ton of bricks that you have got to end this thing today.

There can be no tomorrow with this person; you have both sapped each other's energy dry, and during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you'll want it done with, over, kaput, ended.

You won't be cruel or unfeeling, but your final communications with your partner will be to the point and honest; you want this to end, you know it's better for the both of you this way, and you cannot go another day in this relationship. It may feel impulsive, but in your mind, 'it's now or never.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.