Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For March 6 - 12, 2023

Your weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs is here, starting Monday, March 6, 2023, to Sunday, March 12, 2023. The week begins with the Sun in Pisces and the Moon entering Virgo.

This week brings us several noteworthy transits, including a Full Moon in Virgo on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, followed by Saturn entering Pisces on the same day.

As a result of these two planetary events, we feel the effects on our lives individually. Starting with the Full Moon in Virgo, we may approach this week with logic and a plan: we want things to go right, so we'll need to act.

Sun sextile Uranus will make us feel daring, even nervy — we may challenge people simply because we feel confident enough to go up against them.

Then, with the Moon opposite Mercury happening around the same time, we might regret that we even opened our mouths.

There's a lot of that going on this week; the idea of feeling very strongly about something, then instantly wishing we could backtrack. This week brings up topics like regret and dread, as well.

Still, the week has much promise. The Full Moon will give us the gulf of energy we've been searching for, prompting massive personal change. We will find that, even in difficult situations, we CAN see the light and find a way out of dark places. What starts difficult will easily resolve with the right understanding and patience by the week's end.

Here's each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 6, 2023, to March 12, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You not only own your different perspective on life, but you are proud of it, and this week will show those in your life that you know how to call the shots. You bring an entirely new way of thinking to whatever it is that you get involved with this week, and there will be something you do that will put you into the good graces of someone who can seriously help you, career-wise.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week has you caring for children and animals, as you feel especially drawn toward vulnerable people who may need your help. You are compassionate and kind, and giving makes you feel good. You will feel good about your actions and may even want to consider some form of caretaking as a career move.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You will be given an opportunity this week, Gemini, which you've secretly been waiting on for a long time. It seems that someone in your life has made room for you to experience this new 'thing,' Because of their absence, you can finally approach the plate. You feel a sense of wonder, as you did not think you could have this 'thing,' and yet, here it is...all yours.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This may very well be the week you are noticed for something you've done in all the right ways. Do not be surprised if your work is celebrated or if you are made into someone's hero figure; you are highly respected at your place of work, and you might even get a bonus or promotion. Enjoy it, don't push it aside. You deserve the kudos.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week has you feeling very happy about the amount of cold hard cash you've got on hand, but there's a good chance of overspending, so watch out for this. You like to treat yourself to special things, and the treats you may indulge in this week could be costly. You know this is also true, and you may not care, which is OK, too. Just understand that next week might not be as carefree.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you have 'words' with a co-worker this week, and those words turn into severe accusations, then it's time to bow out and spare yourself the pain. Don't go down in someone else's sinking ship; you know this already. You like to get involved and save face; you may end up ruining something. Do yourself a favor and walk away from this person, as they are hellbent on taking you down. Gray rock them!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week will have you looking for trouble and finding it. There's a sense of incompletion inside you, and because you don't know what will complete you, you'll look for it in all the wrong places. You aren't intentionally set out to find trouble, but trouble seems more interesting to you than anything else. You may find that you will end up upsetting someone in your life simply because you can.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If the world feels like it's crumbling down around you, Scorpio, know that this is pure perspective; nothing is going wrong, but your mental state feels fragile during the week, and you may end up making a bigger deal out of something that isn't as bad as you make it. What you need to watch out for is your tendency to become self-destructive. Know that you are loved, and stick with the idea that you also love yourself.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Bad memories may replace your peace of mind this week, but you need to rehash these things to heal. You are aware that what's on your mind is irrelevant, and you are equally aware that you can't stay in this mindset for too long. If you feel heartache, it's linked to the past. You will see your way through to the light very soon, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What's going on with you is that you feel you need to escape. Whether it's work or the home space, you feel you can't breathe and need a serious break from everything. You will set out to plan your big escape this week. Because you are a Capricorn, your plans will be well executed, thus giving you something great to look forward to.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You don't mind flipping people out, especially regarding how you dress and what you believe in. This week will give you ample opportunity to show off your style, and while you might not get the approval you want, you also care very little about what others think of you. You are strong in mind and powerful in the body; no matter the odds, you always consider yourself the winner.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Celebrations are here, and you are all for them. It's a great week for you to get together with friends, and some of these friends may be old-timers, people you know from way back when. It may be a thing in your family to celebrate around this time, and you will have no problem setting up a schedule to revolve around these fun events. This is the week you break your diet routine; don't let it become a new habit!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.