The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During Sun Sextile Node On February 26, 2023

Whenever we speak of the term “soulmate” we usually come up with some fantastical idea of what this soulmate must be. Sometimes we believe a soulmate is destined to be our great love, and at other times we assume that every person on earth has a soulmate just waiting to be discovered.

When we idealize the word soul mate, we do the same thing as when we idealize relationships: we set ourselves up for disappointment if this soulmate isn't perfect.

Today, February 26, 2023, brings us an interesting take on soulmates due to the transit of the Sun sextile the South node, which works on our thoughts on personal destiny. Today truly is the kind of day that gives us the power to manifest what we believe is our destiny.

We are fully aligned with the positive nature of love and are ready to accept our destiny, as we believe it's all good. Today is the day that, if soulmates are real, we will find ours.

Sun sextile the South node helps us find our soulmate because this transit fine-tunes our intention to such an intense degree that we almost can't help but create the world around us as we want it to be. This is an outstandingly positive transit, and for the three signs counting on a magical meeting with a cosmically destined soul partner, this may be the day we meet them. Huzzah!

The three zodiac signs who find their soulmate during the Sun sextile South Node on February 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If anyone doesn't believe in the soulmate ideal, it's you, Gemini, and you'd rather not waste your time believing in something that you feel is too 'woo-woo' or mystical. The funny thing is that because you aren't looking, you open up the gates for this to happen to you because there's no 'expectation' to stand in your way.

During Sun sextile the South node, on February 26, you will meet someone unlike anyone else you've ever met, and their presence will throw you off guard. You may even get that odd sense that you somehow know them or have met before...but haven't.

This brand new person looks shiny to you, and their light will attract you to them. This special quality? It's not usual; in fact, there's something there that compels you to investigate further. Could this be your soulmate, Gemini? Quite possibly. Stay open.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have always toyed with the idea that somewhere 'out there,' there's a special person created just for you. You like to toss that romantic notion around; even if it's just for fun, but on some deep level, Libra, you want to believe.

During the Sun sextile the South node, you will see that you were not wrong in your fantastical thoughts and that there is someone for you, someone you will meet today.

This transit is helpful so much as it promotes positive thinking, even if we 'secretly' know that what we want may very well be an impossible dream. Little do we know that the universe is hearing our thoughts and intentions and that the universe itself is responsible for bringing those secret dreams to life. Stand back and watch the magic today, Libra. It's on. It's soulmate time.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've always believed in soulmates and never intended to stop. You have a grasp on what soulmates mean to you, and you have been holding out for yours for what seems to be your entire life.

That's not to say that you haven't accepted a 'non' soulmate because you ARE human and have your needs. Still, you've kept the torch burning, and your dreams will come true during the Sun sextile the South node.

Let's hope you're not in a committed relationship when this very romantic soulmate comes into your line of vision. Someone out there will make themselves known today, and you'll recognize them immediately. Take your time to process this information, and do not act rashly. Your soulmate has arrived; now it's time to see if this is as good as it gets.

