The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their True Love During Venus Trine Black Moon Lilith On February 24, 2023

If you're unfamiliar with the astrological term 'Black Moon Lilith,' this name refers to the unseen planet or the dark Moon as it is commonly known. You'll also see the phrase 'Dark Moon Lilith' used sometimes.

Dark Moon Lilith is associated with seduction, feminine power and keen insight. When we see Dark Moon Lilith speaking to Venus, we can almost know that romance is in the air and that it might even hint at danger or secretiveness.

On February 24, 2023, we have the ultimate 'most' seductive transit: Venus trine Lilith.

There's a reason we say that one might find their true love on February 24, during this astrological transit, and that is because there's so much power backing up our romantic intentions today that we can hardly go wrong...or, at least, if we're going to go wrong, we're going to have a perfect time doing it.

Venus trine Black Moon Lilith is sure to put people in the paths of those who will see them, meaning, if you are someone who has been looking for your true love, there's a better chance of finding them today than on any other day. And for three zodiac signs, the odds are even better. Today sets up extraordinary circumstances for love and longevity in romance — this might be your lucky day.

The three zodiac signs who find their true love during Venus trine Dark Moon Lilith on February 24, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your true love has already made itself known to you. However, you hadn't considered them to be 'true' until today, during Venus trine Lilith, as something will occur that will have you convinced of the authenticity of your relationship.

It seems your partner is the only person you've ever known who can deal with you — and that's not to say you are in any way difficult because you're anything BUT difficult, Taurus.

What you are is unique and straightforward. During Venus trine Lilith, you'll notice something interesting and uplifting: your partner accepts you exactly as you are.

They can roll with the punches and come out smelling like a rose, and you appreciate that they are strong enough to handle you. You've always dreamed about having someone who is your equal. On this day, February 24, you'll recognize that person in the partner you already have.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If seduction is the name of the game, then you have the market cornered. However, your experience has shown that you don't always seduce the right people. All of that changes today, Virgo.

As you beeline to the top of your class, find yourself the absolute best person to receive your amazing efforts.

Today, February 24, during the wickedly splendid transit of Venus trine Black Moon Lilith, you will find yourself in the presence of someone so enraptured by you that you can't resist taking them seriously.

This person isn't over the top, but they are showing you honesty and respect and a definite attraction to you and all you represent to them. Their attentions create a mutual feeling in you; you want to know them better, and what better day than today to start that engine? This could be Virgo.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You don't need much pushing when it comes to voicing your opinion on love, lust and the fulfillment of your own needs, but you aren't completely aware that all of these things may find their match in the person you meet today.

For a Scorpio to experience Venus trine Black Moon Lilith, it's almost as if the transit was made for you. You may be used to a lifestyle where love is not the lead character, but things are about to flip over today where that is concerned. You may have used physical intimacy to defend yourself from actually being in love.

Still, all that changes during Venus trine Lilith. Today you will fall in love, or at least, the process of falling in love will begin. Stay with this, Scorpio; do not discount this simply because it registers as love, as this might very well be the love of your life. Do not pass this by.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.