The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For February 26 - March 4, 2023

Get ready for a great week, zodiac signs, no matter who you are.

While three zodiac signs in astrology may be able to take in all the glory the week of February 26 - March 4, 2023, the rest of us won't exactly be suffering, and this is because this week is chock full of positive energy.

We are in luck this week, and that luck will extend into our love lives, our lifestyles and our careers.

With the Sun sextile node as one of the first transits of the week, we automatically feel right about our choices. The First Quarter Moon in Gemini will get us up. Onto our feet so that we can make something of ourselves, and with the push of Sun trine Moon, happening later in the week on March 1, we can not only know that we've made great choices — we can bask in the light of what those choices lead us to.

As we cross the threshold into March, we'll witness how we can use communication to our benefit as Mercury conjuncts Saturn and resolves in Pisces. Mercury in Pisces provides the perfect ending to an almost-perfect week.

With the power of the Moon in Leo, by week's end, we will feel strong, confident and capable, leading us to Moon trine Venus and the promise of a fulfilling love life. Persistence plays a major role this week, as does the concept of sticking with our plan. Keyword for the week: Integrity.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for February 26 - March 4, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What makes this so great for you, Aries is that this week presents you with easy choices.

This isn't necessarily because the choices are simple but because you've done so much work on yourself that the idea of having to choose doesn't feel intimidating. Right at the top, you'll be generating so much self-love, more than likely due to the presence of the Sun sextile Moon.

Your week has other people noticing that you are a no-nonsense person and aren't about to let circumstances get you down. If you run into an obstacle, you will assess it for its worth, and if you find that you can remove that obstacle, you will, with ease and grace. This week is about getting things done and finding gratification in all you participate in.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

All is well in your world this week, Cancer, and this is basically because you can accept challenges. You cannot see the downside to things this week; that does not imply that you are hubristic or naive. However, your positive streak demands that you pay less attention to all the negativity and strive for the happiness you know is available.

You aren't hearing things like 'doubt' this week, as you know it doesn't apply to you, and whoever takes on a bad attitude can take a walk while they are there.

You aren't rude, but you are adamant, and it's the kind of strength you know is there for you when you need it. You will not be busting open doors but politely walking through them with purpose and drive. Your hunger for excellence is met as you are in full creative mode during Mercury in Pisces.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week is not only a great week, but it's also an unexpectedly great one, as you had no idea that the problems that you are currently dealing with would ever end. Well, they're about to finish this week, Capricorn, and by the time you feel the effect of the First Quarter Moon in Gemini, you'll know that you, too, are getting a fresh start.

You almost gave up, too; you thought that your streak of unluckiness would last, and yet, here you are, with positivity in your heart and the drive to keep it going.

Finally, you feel you've been given a break, but it's also important to know that you gave yourself that break. You deserve to be happy, and it's so fortunate that this week provides you with universal support through helpful transits that aid in your healing and momentum.

