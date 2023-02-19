The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 20, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Feb 19, 2023
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, February 20, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
This Monday, Venus leaves Pisces where she is exalted to enter the zodiac sign of Aries.
Venus in Aries brings assertive, go-getting, passionate and fiery love into our lives.
We are quick to embrace romance, but may also be swift to drop things with a partner that seems unable to meet our needs.
This changes love and relationship dynamics a bit for each of us now that the Venus in Pisces season is over. Here's what to expect on Monday, for each zodiac sign in astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, February 20, 2023:
Aries
Respect yourself. When it comes to love, there are times when you have to put yourself first. Self-care is never selfish, and it can help you to be a better lover and friend later.
Taurus
Doubts can plague your point of view. If a relationship leaves you pondering whether or not it's worth the effort, chances are you may be on the fence. Pull back until you're certain.
Gemini
You can tell when someone is hiding an important detail from you. When a relationship's trust is compromised, it's best to address the problem with honesty and gentle confrontation. Ask and see what happens.
Cancer
Love is not always easy. Sometimes a relationship comes with emotional friction. You learn to understand your partner when each of you seek new ways to connect and communicate with clarity.
Leo
Pick your mental health. Life can be stressful and as much as you love your partner, a bit of space can do you a world of good. Ask for me-time; let them help with things like household chores, the children, and duties that you typically carry.
Virgo
Passion is wonderful, but does it have purpose? There comes a point in a relationship where both people can learn to grow together or grow apart. The decision gets made by how you choose to date each other with consistency.
Libra
Family can be an obstacle to your relationship. Is it time to cut the cord, emotionally? Perhaps some of your personal problems are meant to be kept between you and your significant other rather than shared.
Scorpio
People have to learn how to talk with each other in productive and helpful ways. Yelling and fighting is destructive when it tears each other down rather than fight to build bridges to bring you closer together.
Sagittarius
Money and financial challenges can be a tough topic today. Treat your significant other's fears with love, and ask that yours be honored as well. Both can be right and wrong at the same time. Work on the problems together.
Capricorn
You are stronger than you realize. You may feel lost and confused in your relationship today. Try not to always project yourself on to the other person. Consider your needs and evaluate your heart without fearing the future.
Aquarius
It can be hard to not bring up the past when there has been a betrayal. If you're returning to an old relationship, you may need help forgiving and letting things go so you can move on to a brighter future.
Pisces
Friends may not always be there for you when you need them. When you need a person to talk to and no one is available, remember the universe is always there to listen. Take your concerns to your higher power.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.