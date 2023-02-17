The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 18, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, February 18, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

There's a lot of spiritual energy in the air today with the Moon leaving Capricorn to enter Aquarius meeting with the Sun today.

The Moon in Aquarius is associated with The Star tarot card.

The Star can be interpreted as leaning on one's faith and connecting with a higher power for the purpose of gaining wisdom and experiencing spiritual growth.

Today's numerology is a 9, the Humanitarian, and Saturday is ruled by the planet Saturn.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Friends are wonderful unless they start to lead you astray. Today keep your prioritis in check. Remember to stay true to yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

When you are unsure what direction your life is headed, ask the universe to guide you. Everyone has a purpose in life, and its normal to lose sight of the stars when you are focused on earthly things.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

Losing your faith is part of the human experience. The journey back takes time. How will you trust your higher power if you never test it?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Keep certain details to yourself. Sometimes generosity does not need an audience. When you give, sometimes its better just to silently let the good deed do its thing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Love is a partnership, but sometimes one person needs to be the strong one. Today, your significant other needs to lean on you more than usual. Don't see it as weakness, view it as an act of love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Everyone has places of weakness. Learning where you need to grow the most helps you to become a stronger person. Don't be afraid of failure.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems are how you view them. This can be romantic or it can feel like failure. Your decision is what makes the difference.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Even mothers have their needs. You can't be all things to all people all the time. When your love cup feels empty, ask for a refill.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Talk about your challenges. Isolation and feeling alone can make you want to give up. There's no reason to quit when you let people come beside and help you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

You create fairness. Karma does not always do what you think it should. Sometimes you have to make a decision to walk away, because that's whats good for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can have rags to riches. Money comes from all types of resources. If you've lost a job or need to make more money, don't panic. You'll figure it out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Don't put your goals on hold. You and your dreams matter. People wish they would have done differently all the time. Don't let regret become your life story.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.