The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 18, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Feb 17, 2023
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, February 18, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.
There's a lot of spiritual energy in the air today with the Moon leaving Capricorn to enter Aquarius meeting with the Sun today.
The Moon in Aquarius is associated with The Star tarot card.
The Star can be interpreted as leaning on one's faith and connecting with a higher power for the purpose of gaining wisdom and experiencing spiritual growth.
RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For February 20 - 26, 2023
Today's numerology is a 9, the Humanitarian, and Saturday is ruled by the planet Saturn.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Devil
Friends are wonderful unless they start to lead you astray. Today keep your prioritis in check. Remember to stay true to yourself.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Star
When you are unsure what direction your life is headed, ask the universe to guide you. Everyone has a purpose in life, and its normal to lose sight of the stars when you are focused on earthly things.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Death
Losing your faith is part of the human experience. The journey back takes time. How will you trust your higher power if you never test it?
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Keep certain details to yourself. Sometimes generosity does not need an audience. When you give, sometimes its better just to silently let the good deed do its thing.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
Love is a partnership, but sometimes one person needs to be the strong one. Today, your significant other needs to lean on you more than usual. Don't see it as weakness, view it as an act of love.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Strength
Everyone has places of weakness. Learning where you need to grow the most helps you to become a stronger person. Don't be afraid of failure.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Tower
Problems are how you view them. This can be romantic or it can feel like failure. Your decision is what makes the difference.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Empress
Even mothers have their needs. You can't be all things to all people all the time. When your love cup feels empty, ask for a refill.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Talk about your challenges. Isolation and feeling alone can make you want to give up. There's no reason to quit when you let people come beside and help you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Justice
You create fairness. Karma does not always do what you think it should. Sometimes you have to make a decision to walk away, because that's whats good for you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Magician
You can have rags to riches. Money comes from all types of resources. If you've lost a job or need to make more money, don't panic. You'll figure it out.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Don't put your goals on hold. You and your dreams matter. People wish they would have done differently all the time. Don't let regret become your life story.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.