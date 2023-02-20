The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 21, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Tuesday presents itself to us as a gift with the numerology of the day. Three energy is creative, inventive, communicative and optimistic.

With both the Sun and Moon in Pisces on a Life Path 3 day, our focus in the tarot turns to the Moon card.

We are warned to avoid deceptiveness in the midst of creativity and play.

We are told to pay attention when a person, place or thing appears to be mysterious to the point where we feel confused or disillusioned. When we are at the height of joy, our vulnerability opens and it's easy to miss red flags or see pitfalls when they present themselves openly.

Each tarot card provides a bit of insight and wisdom to navigate the energy this Tuesday. Read on to find your zodiac sign to learn more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Do an honest review of your financials. It's good to know where your money is being spent and where you could pull back a bit and save. You might not be aware of areas in your spending that has gotten out of control. Make it a point to do so this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Protect your heart. This is a card that signifies betrayal from someone you trust. A lover could be having an affair or someone in business partnership may be dishonest about their dealings and you will find out soon what has happened.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Everything in life has to do with decision-making. When a fork in the road appears and you need to choose the next path you'll take, slow down and figure out what you want — then do it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Taking risks can be a lot of fun, but there comes a point when you need to consider the long-term implications of your decisions. if you spend, spend, spend you may regret doing so later. In the long run, it's better to tighten the purse strings early so you don't have buyer's remorse or regret.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

People argue for all sorts of reasons, but you don't have to enter the debate with them. You can decide to listen objectively and hear all points and sides. A wise decision is one that hears both sides of the coin and focuses in on the facts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Take pen to paper. Journaling is a wonderful tool in self-reflection. You may need this time to think about your future, your desires and how you will reach your goals. Life is too short to fly by the seat of your pants. Sure steps are what lead to success.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Even a fool has their moment of wisdom. You may not agree with things a person says, but you may later realize that there was a nugget of truth you could use for later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have too many things on your plate. You have to choose to do one thing or another. When you spread your time too thinly something suffers. Pick on project to focus on then move on to the next.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Sometimes people want to help but all they do is cause more problems. A leader will need to take things and create some structure. Perhaps, that leader will be you?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

If it's worth it to you, then it's also worth doing the work to see the dream come true. Say no to other things so you can focus on the one thing you'd like to build into a reality.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Happiness is here. Spend time with your friends. Make room for joy. Cherish these memories and use this moment to help you see how wonderful life can be when things fall into place.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Have confidence in yourself. You have so many wonderful traits and talents. It's so easy to be hard on yourself when you have a bad day, but one negative experience will change how awesome you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.