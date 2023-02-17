The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships, February 20 - February 26, 2023

The week of February 20 - 26, 2023, four zodiac signs fall out of love and end relationships. The week ahead will bring powerful moments which will occur between the New Moon in Pisces and the Aries stellium emphasizing the threshold between the old and the new.

A New Moon is a time for beginnings, a chance to start writing that chapter you have been dreaming of.

But Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac and because of that often represents ending more beginnings.

Pisces is the twelfth sign of the zodiac and because of that represents qualities from each of the other signs, giving you a chance to also bring greater reflection for what you have been moving through in your romantic life.

A Pisces New Moon is the chance to let go of something as much as it is to invite the new in.

However, with the New Moon occurring on the 20th and then the Aries stellium happening on the 22nd and 23rd, it is likely that the portal between both events will act as a catalyst for your own life and what you need to take care of.

The New Moon in Pisces may usher in some closure, or even the first stage of failure, meaning that the process of transitioning out of a relationship may be starting around this time – then however as the Stellium in Aries peaks just a few days later, it ushers in an intense wave of energy supporting new beginnings.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and one that is extremely powerful in its ability to create and go after what it wants, which means that nothing will be able to be avoided in the coming days.

It is a true transformation, touching all levels of your life and in all ways.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships, February 20 - February 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is the week that you have been building towards since the start of the year. So many planets have moved into your own sign of Aries that it now is the ruling energy of the cosmos which means that it is also having a strong effect on you and your relationship.

This week, there will be six planetary bodies within your sign representing a powerful force that will be able to help you bring healing to the parts of your life that you have been struggling with. As much as you are the first sign of the zodiac and are known for rushing into newness, leaving behind those that you can no longer grow with becomes enormously challenging.

Just because neither you nor your partner can be your best selves together does not mean that you have failed – but it also does not mean to keep trying. There is a truth that exists within your life this week that is going to urge you to see the clarity that exists all around you.

For you to genuinely heal and feel like you are not just your best self but also living a life that is authentically yours – a relationship will need to end. Take the initiative this week and learn that letting go is sometimes the deepest act of love.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus and the North Node are currently within your zodiac sign helping to bring about the changes necessary for you to have your life more aligned with the fate that your soul signed up for in this lifetime. Uranus is known as the great awakener; it is the planet that can destroy what is limiting you and help open your eyes to what is all around you.

The North Node is the promise of what awaits you if you indeed keep walking towards what feels like it is meant for you, even if you cannot logically define or figure out how it will all be possible. This week Uranus in Taurus will unite with Mercury in Aquarius giving you greater focus towards your career and even purpose.

Right now, although you are the ruling zodiac sign of Venus, you just are not that focused on your romantic relationship. And Taurus, that is okay. This week, it will feel less important to have that status attached than to feel satisfied with yourself.

In all this work with Uranus and the North Node, you are rearranging things in your life to create stability and joy from being your authentic self. There is no room for people to please or stay within relationships that no longer align to your truth. Let your focus shift to where it is meant to be, and if it is not your romantic relationship – then try to trust that it is all part of a higher purpose.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It is time to really focus on the truth that is in front of you. Mars, the planet that rules action and ambition has been in your sign of Gemini since the end of August 2022. While Mars is nearing the end of its stay as it prepares to move into Cancer at the end of March, there are still some important lessons it needs to instill. The purpose of this has been for you to reflect on how you address and process big decisions within your life, including those regarding your relationship.

For many it was not about ending the relationship you are currently in but doing it in the time and way that showed growth. The sole purpose of relationships is not to last forever, often it is to teach or reflect on the growth you have achieved.

This week Mars in Gemini will unite with Mercury in Aquarius bringing in the desire for growth and expansion in your life and edging you towards some important conversations. Aquarius energy represents divine luck and opportunities for you; it is just that they will not occur in your romantic life. Use this energy this week to become unapologetic about your desire to move ahead and experience life.

But you also are going to have to face the music sooner rather than later. This relationship will not just gradually be phased out the less that you engage with it, a mature and responsive conversation is required this time.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In the week ahead you stand on the precipice of big decisions and changes within your life that will affect your romantic relationship. Pisces is your polarizing sign which means when there is planetary activity within this sign you can expect to see developments within your romantic life.

Pisces is the complementary energy that you often need in relationships because it helps you to open and receive more fully. It gives you a unique perspective which can help you to find greater balance and peace within your life.

On the other hand, Aries represents transformation and even intimacy in some cases. In the week ahead with both the Pisces New Moon and the stellium in Aries it is the perfect time to do some magic, but instead it is likely that it is going to bring about how you think of love and even what your needs are within a relationship.

The great stellium in Aries is going to be bringing some powerful energy into your life which is going to help you transform outdated dynamics and even needs that you may have outgrown. The best thing that you can do is trust the process. It is not guaranteed that you and your partner will not be able to make it work moving forward, but it is going to require work and growth to do so.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.