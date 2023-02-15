The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 16, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Feb 15, 2023
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, February 16, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
Venus has not had the greatest start to the new year, and last year was tough for her as well.
Last year, Venus was cazimi — burned by the rays of the Sun and difficult to see.
Now she's expressing her own light, but it's shrouded in water and haze because of close proximity with Neptune in Pisces. She's exalted and punch drunk in love during her feminine and loving expression due to Neptune's watery influence drowning her in fantasy and imagination.
When Venus conjoins Neptune, some zodiac signs experience heightened love in the deepest, most romantic ways. But other zodiac signs, especially the mutable ones — Pisces, Virgo and Gemini — can feel lost in love, overloaded by chemistry and passion — but with the wrong person because roots cannot grow when drowned by water or overfed.
We may manifest the love we want in this last week of Venus in Pisces, but this may also require learning to let go of the love we have now, realizing that we thought it was 'the One'. But it was more of a stepping stone to where we are meant to be.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, February 16, 2023:
Aries
Venus conjunct Neptune has activated your sector of fears and hidden enemies this month. You slay a few emotional demons and to embrace the idea of fairy tale endings do come true.
Taurus
Lucky you, Taurus, today is set to be the most romantic day of the year for you. The planet of love and dreamy Neptune hold hands in your sector of friendships. You may discover your emotions are tightly knit to someone special.
Gemini
Love can be work, but it can also become so rewarding. Neptune helps to remove barriers to romance for you. You elevate to a new status in romance. A partner sees you for who you are and desires you without reservation.
Cancer
Imagine yourself with a soulmate who you instantly connect with on a deep level, both physically and emotionally. Today, your faith in love that is abiding and long lasting can come to you, as you learn to drop feelings of hopelessness or fear.
Leo
You've longed to meet someone where you feel that instant connection and chemistry. With today's energy surfacing in your commitment sector, the feeling of love is ever-present and giving you powerful togetherness vibes. You're ready to move forward with someone special, even if you've only known each other for a short time.
Virgo
Watch out for red flags, Virgo, as today's dreamy energy can have you putting on your rose-colored glasses. You may spot red flags and miss them out of hope that things will improve or change. They may, and they may not. Let time test your love.
Libra
It's a truly romantic day for you, and if you want to continue the spirit of love for the rest of the week, surprise your partner with a fun activity to do. You might enjoy writing small love notes around the house or plan an activity for the weekend.
Scorpio
It's not easy to wear your heart on your sleeve. Being so vulnerable opens you up to expectations and desires to see things go a certain way. But, then there's a part of you that knows life is strange and messy at times. Today, you may seek out compromise and learn to trust the process.
Sagittarius
Dreams of starting a family can be on your mind. Even if you're not sure you want to take such a big step, the idea that someone would love you and make a family with you can be amazingly endearing.
Capricorn
A little white lie can erode the trust you share with someone. You may feel unsure if their choice of words were intentional. Either way, it will take time to rebuild what closeness has been lost.
Aquarius
Easy come, easy go. You may take a laid back position when it comes to lost love. You feel confident that you're the prize. Despite feeling hurt by someone, a part of you knows that there are more fish in the sea and it's time to start moving on.
Pisces
Love feels real for you today. When you get caught up in a romantic energy, your heart opens and you become more receptive to great love. This is where you shine the most, Pisces.
