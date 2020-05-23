11 Signs He's Not The One (And It's Time To Move On)

Stop wasting time, girl. Your real soulmate is out there waiting for you!

When it comes to dating, so many people would rather be with someone (anyone!) than be alone.

Too many women are willing to settle, or are way too generous in seeing the potential in their man. The problem with that is this: If your man can’t see his own potential, he’s never going to meet it.

If you’re serious about meeting your soulmate, then you need to stop dating the wrong guys.

And there will be signs along the way telling you if he is — and if he is not — "the One."

Your soulmate won’t be someone you’re settling for. He won’t need you to see his potential because he’ll already see it for himself.

To help you let go and make space for your true soulmate, here are 11 sure-fire signs he's not "the One."

1. He makes you feel more frowning emojis than smiley faces.

There’s a great episode of "Sex in the City" when Carrie and Berger are on a break. Samantha tells Carrie that the test of a good relationship is whether he makes her frown or smile.

When one of my clients, Robin*, was in her last serious relationship, she decided to mark her calendar each day with a smiley face emoji or a frowning face emoji. If spending time with her then boyfriend made her happy, she put a happy face emoji on that day. If it made her tired, frustrated, irritated, or just plain pissed off, she marked it with a frowning face.

When she looked over the emojis of the month, there were way more frowning ones than happy ones. Right then and there, she knew it was time to call it quits.

2. He brings out the crazy in you.

I’m not claiming that some women (just like some men) can’t be a bit emotionally unstable on their own, but when sweet Jessica was dating Robert, she suddenly found herself doing all kinds of ridiculous things she would never have done before, like crying every time he left her place.

When we talked about what was going on, she became aware of the fact that Robert always had one foot in the relationship and one foot out. He still wasn’t divorced and was emotionally unavailable.

When she recognized that his uncertainty was literally driving her crazy, Jessica came to understand that if he wasn’t willing to be all in, she’d have to be all out.

3. He rushes the relationship.

When a guy comes at you hot and heavy at the beginning of the relationship, he could be chasing the feeling of being in the “Honeymoon Stage.”

The natural, organic progression of a relationship shouldn’t occur at the speed of light! Sure, the beginning stage of a new relationship is fun and exciting, but moving too quickly usually causes the relationship to crash and burn in the end.

Slow and steady wins the race, so feel free to help keep the pace as you’re getting to know someone new. If he's really the one, he'll respect you and your boundaries.

4. He says he hears you, but he doesn't really listen.

If you’re in a relationship with someone who isn’t listening to you or honoring you and your needs, then it's time to run for the hills.

When Raquel and Luis first began dating, for example, she kept telling him time after time that she wasn’t ready to sleep with him. First, she wanted them to focus on deepening their friendship, and second, she wanted it to be special.

After he went to her place following a night out with the guys and she gave into him, she was furious with him for not honoring her request, but she was even more angry with herself for giving into him when she knew she wasn’t ready.

When we worked through this, she saw that his dishonoring of her boundaries was consistent with his behavior in other areas of his life, and she realized he definitely wasn’t her soulmate.

5. He's always number one.

When you’re dating someone who expects you to completely devote yourself to them above all else, they are not your soulmate!

Julia had been dating Rob for three months when he suddenly started being possessive of her. He didn’t want her spending any time without him.

If she wanted to go out with her friends, he had to come. If she needed to go run errands, he made her pick him up to go with her. He even had the nerve to tell her that she couldn’t see her children on days when she didn't typically have custody. So, if her daughter had a soccer game on a day when she wasn't scheduled to be in her custody, she wasn’t allowed to go because that would take away from her spending time alone with Rob.

I helped her to see how insecure Rob was. And even though she really cared about him, she became aware that she didn’t want to live her life under someone else's restrictions and control.

6. You’re always number one.

If you’re interested in someone who puts you on a pedestal, beware! You could fall off and get really hurt!

If a man lets you walk all over him, he is not your soulmate. One of the purposes of a relationship is that our partner is supposed to challenge us to be the best version of ourselves. If he is willing to do whatever you want and say whatever you want to hear, he’s not empowering you.

Yes, we all want to be adored and treated like a queen, but you should want your man to act like a king as your partner, not a doormat.

7. He keeps too much to himself.

If a man you’re interested in is making decisions or avoiding telling you something based on how he thinks you’re going to react, he’s just taken away all of your choices rather than giving you the benefit of the doubt.

Many times, we make choices based on past experiences, but it’s not fair to assume you’ll react to something the same way his ex reacted.

Josh decided not to tell Mona that he was meeting a female friend from college for drinks one night because whenever mentioned her to his ex-wife, she’d get furious. Mona didn’t care that Josh had female friends, as long as he was open and honest with her about them. Not telling her was the same as lying in Mona’s book, so this definitely put a strain on their relationship.

Because this was a pattern Josh couldn't break, Mona broke the relationship off instead.

8. Sherlock Holmes is (always) in the house.

If you feel like you have to be a detective with your man, then there is something off about your relationship. Either you’ve got some jealousy issues you need to work out, or he is doing some shady stuff.

If you feel like you can’t trust him, then there is no point in continuing a relationship with him.

9. He doesn't see your worth.

If a man doesn’t value you, then he is not your One. Usually, with this sign, there are two reasons a man doesn't see your worth: either he doesn’t value himself, so he can't value you, or you don’t value yourself, so how can't either.

If he doesn’t value himself, then you’re wasting your time with him. It’s not your job to help him figure this out or to change him.

If you don’t get your own value, then he definitely won’t.

The people who are closest to you, friends and/or family, are usually your biggest cheerleaders. Take in all of their love and support, and begin to believe them (and me) when they tell you how fabulous you are.

(And if they don’t, then it may be time to break up with them!)

10. You're always performing for his sake.

If at any time during the relationship, you feel like you can’t be yourself, then he is not your soulmate!

So many women tend to divorce parts of themselves when they are in a relationship.

Shelley loved to do yoga. Every morning, she was at the yoga studio. She loved how it grounded her before she went to work. When she started dating Steven, she began choosing to skip her classes so that she could stay in bed with him and cuddle in the mornings. She also wanted to make him breakfast because she wanted to show him what a great caretaker she was.

When she started getting stressed at work, she wanted to get back to her daily yoga routine. Steven was really upset because he got used to her cuddling with him and cooking him breakfast.

Not only had she divorced a part of herself to please him, but she began resenting him for it. They broke up within a couple of weeks.

11. You just don't feel it.

If you’re dating someone that you really like, but you just don’t feel that “X Factor” with him, then he’s probably not your soulmate.

Even if you don’t feel fireworks right out of the gates, when he’s your soulmate, there is something about him that can’t keep you away.

Don’t try to justify why you should keep dating him if there’s something that just feels off about the relationship.

It’s likely your inner guidance letting you know he’s not the one.

Trust your intuition.

*All names have been changed to protect the privacy of individuals.

Kelly Ann Garnett is a Certified Love Attraction Coach, Certified Life Coach, spiritual psychologist and educator who understands the deep desire and longing for a Soulmate — and what it takes to stay loyal to yourself as you journey toward each other.

