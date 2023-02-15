The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 16, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, February 16, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today we need peace and quiet as the numerology of the day points to intention setting, writing, and quiet reflection.

Life path 7, the Seeker encourages us to embrace the idea of silence and cherish it as golden.

The Moon enters Capricorn, which is the antithesis of it's expression.

The Moon is ruled by Cancer, which is emotionally driven and enlightened. But when in Capricorn, the Moon is silent, sullen and stoic.

The Moon in Capricorn points to the Devil tarot card, so take note. In our solitude we may fall prey to our vices — over eating, thinking too much or even getting lazy and doing nothing.

It's good to know what to be mindful of in advance, so here's what the rest of the cards have to say for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You're still recovering from a long night of fun during this week's V-Day holiday, so today you'll need a double shot of expresso to get you though.

It's tempting to do other things today as work and pressing responsibilities command your time and attention. You know the drill, so stick to the course. You'll slay.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Actions and words must match. Today, this tarot card reveals a compromising situation where you act one way but say another.

You may be unintentionally duplicitous due to uncertainty. Time for some quiet reflection to align decisive action with your Big Why.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Don't count your chickens before they are hatched. You are expecting a big payoff, perhaps a check in the mail or a tax return coming in soon.

It's tempting to buy what you think you need now with the hopes of paying it off later. Wait until you've got your cash in hand and know for sure it's yours to spend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Listen closely. Sometimes you get a message from a person that you aren't sure is accurate or impartial.

So, the guards go up and your ears shut down. The thing is that even a fool has something wise to say every once in a while.

Hear what's being said, then later decide what you want to take. Leave the rest!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

The great thing about trouble is that it often leaves as quickly as it showed up in your life.

You may or may not choose to take action; either way, problems seem to solve themselves, according to this tarot card. You may find the way to resolution runs smoother without much fanfare involved.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're one tough cookie, Virgo. When you dig your heals into the dirt, you can be immovable.

You are feeling extra powerful in your decision making. If you need to be aggressive, you'll have no qualms showing others what you're made of.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Something inside of you knows you were destined for this moment. You heard the calling to try a certain thing since you were a child.

Now, you're prepared to follow through to the end. There's nothing standing in your way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Emotions are what prompt you to do whatever it is you have your sight set on. Your are guided by intuition instead of brawn.

Your feelings are compelling you to take action — with passion.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Sometimes the muse does not come when you need it. You may be hearing echos of silence today as the creativity refuses to flow. It's not you, Sagittarius.

It may be that you need to try something else for a day. Once restored and rejuvenated the ju-ju will be back in action.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Troubles are bound to happen. But, you, Capricorn are what they call a peacemaker.

You don't need to get involved in other people's gossip or drama. You are prepared to take a step back and let everything die own until it's over.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Lucky things are coming your way. In fact, you never know when something good will come to you out of the blue.

Your hard work and determination not only creates your luck, but makes it impossible not to hit pay dirt when the timing is right.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Big money, that's what you're after. Today, you may receive a job offer, or if you're looking for a new position somewhere else, find that you can earn more than what you do now at your current position.

When you see the opportunity it may be worth tossing your hat into the ring to see if you land something good!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.