The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 19, 2023

Today's horoscope should be very interesting, in so much as we have the transit Venus sextile Pluto on February 19 to work with. What this means, or rather, what this transit represents to us, in terms of love and romance, is in the idea of extreme compatibility. Venus sextile Pluto is a highly passionate cosmic event, and when it's influence reaches us, we are driven, obsessed and excessive; it's all good, but it relies upon one thing: the couple who benefits from this transit must be like-minded.

The lucky part is that three zodiac signs will benefit by this kind of super-amped up love and passion — and when we say 'passion,' we're not talking about intimacy; we are talking about drive. The drive that keeps couples together; the interests they share and the obsessions they go after...together. And so, on this day, February 19, 2023, we will see how certain couples are able to raise themselves up to such a level, that they reach the stratosphere, when it comes to the love they share.

Now, the interesting part is that these couples are not necessarily great people; they just happen to get along very, very well.

What's meant by this is that during Venus sextile Pluto, while we may find that we can reach success through compatibility, our mutual interests may not be that 'lovely.' Still in all, sometimes a person just has to do what they have to do, and during Venus sextile Pluto, we will be lucky to know there's someone who's on our side.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 19, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

During Venus sextile Pluto, you'll be feeling a lot more Venus that you will Pluto, which means that all you experience today with your partner will be about love, rather than drive. The good thing is that your relationship was built on drive; you're both incredibly ambitious and you both what to reach the top.

You may take this day to stop for a moment to appreciate just how incredible the two of you are together, how you feel like you're a success machine when you work together.

While you love the action and the fast paced life you've created with this person, on this day, February 19, you'll stand back and appreciate the beauty of what you've found in each other. Today feels extraordinarily fortunate, especially when compared to the compatibility of other relationships that you've had that were not as supportive as this one.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You lucked out, Taurus, and that means you AND your partner. You are both practically obsessed with each other, and somehow you've made that into a good thing! You can't get enough of each other, and while the entire world keeps telling you that sooner or later everything you have will collapse, you get to have a good laugh on all of them, as they couldn't be more wrong.

Today, during Venus sextile Pluto, you'll want to know more about your partner, and they, you. It seems like your relationship is this endless font of information that fascinates; you love your person, but wow, are they ever interesting, too. You love finding out little details, and you enjoy sharing your secrets with them too. When trust rules the house, then everything in your world shines like the sun.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today makes you feel as though you've hit the jackpot, but then again, you feel like that almost everyday because the person you are with is the person you WANT to be with. No matter what you look like, your partner worships you.

No matter how nasty you can be, your partner just lets it wash over them, no biggie. You sometimes feel bad for being such a downer, but all it takes on a day like today is for that partner to give you one of their famous smiles, and BAM!

Everything harsh melts away. You are so lucky to have this person, and in their minds, they are the one who hit the jackpot. You can't lose with Venus sextile Pluto on your side, so get ready to have yet another of your wonderful days together, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.