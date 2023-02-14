The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 15, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 15, 2023:

Aries

A little bit of encouragement, Aries, and you get the courage to break away from what is safe and try new things.

Something new is about to start for you in the area of love and romance, and it could elevate your awareness in unique ways.

Taurus

You don't always speak up but when you do it often relates to when your pride button has been pushed.

Inspired by love you may be ranting about the future in a way that is optimistic and bold.

Gemini

Big and bold are words that deal with love, and even though you tend to keep things because you fear rejection, it's best to take a change and see where honesty leads.

Cancer

Claim something you want. If you're unsure where you stand with someone, it may only be a matter of asking a single question to find out.

It's not easy to find the courage to speak up, but if you don't how will you know?

Leo

Your love stands out from all the rest. Even if there were others in the past, your passion exceeds the energy that was felt before.

You are showing up in a big and romantic way... it's making all the difference.

Virgo

Your friend may not even realize that you feel the way that you do, and it's a huge step to admit you've got a crush on them.

Today, you'll be breaking the silence in order to see if they are also sensing something is there. It may be one sided, but the only way to know if your feelings are real is to test the waters out.

Libra

Your career could be what is getting in the way of love. You might not have as much time as you'd like to spend with a person you care about.

Talk about your needs and see if some flexibility can be built into the relationship until things get better.

Scorpio

It's not easy to believe in true love once you've been burned by someone in the past.

Your entire outlook on love changes and you can't ever go back to innocence. What you can do is find the courage to believe in hope.

Sagittarius

Sharing a life with someone is what brings you closer together. You may not give fancy gifts or go out on expensive or lavish dates.

But, simply known you have each other to confide in and trust makes all the difference.

Capricorn

You know when you're done with a relationship. There's a change taking place at a bone level where you're no longer invested, interested or curious about fixing problems or solving conflict.

You're one foot out the door. Distance may lead you back together again in the future, but right now what you need is some space.

Aquarius

You are fighting an inner battle lately when it comes to love. A part of you may not want to give up the single life to be with someone else.

But, there's also a part of you ready to close the door to a chapter you didn't find fulfilling. Stepping into a commitment is a big deal, and one to take slowly as you're ready.

Pisces

Love is so sweet and tender for you now. You don't want to do anything to hurt the relationship or invite drama. So instead of posting it on Facebook or other social media, you'd rather keep this secret too yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.