The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 14, 2023

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 14, 2023:

Aries

Friends who love and support you may not understand why you choose to love the way that you do. You may be on the fence yourself at times! Let their checks and balances help you to fine-tune the desire of your heart.

Taurus

Good things come from hard times. Today, you find yourself ready and willing to reap the good benefits that you've earned after coming through a financial windstorm due to a past relationship loss.

Gemini

Sometimes you have to fly solo to do something you enjoy doing. You are single and ready to mingle but those closest to you are busy. You may have to set sail on your own to enjoy your life. Schedule a trip to a place you've always wanted to go, even if it means traveling with a tour group on your own.

Cancer

It's time to work on yourself, Cancer. Even the. most amicable breakups hurt. If you're still experiencing pain and sorrow from a beakup. Don't rush into something you're not ready for emotionally. Work on you.

Leo

You and your partner may not see eye to eye, but count this negative experience as a type of blessing. You may be closer to each other now than ever before. A healthy argument with banter may be a sign that things are improving for you as a couple.

Virgo

Arguments can feel tedious and difficult today. Be open and willing to talk things through to clear the air. Assume nothing.

Libra

You don't have to have all of the answers when it comes to love. Relationships can be confusing, but you learn to navigate the waters of romance together as a team. Being open to the experience will bring you both closer together.

Scorpio

You're growing up and learning to love better every day. When you were younger, you approached love with a bit of selfishness, but now things have come around full circle. You've learned to love and give more than you receive.

Sagittarius

You may be ready to start a new family. If you've been thinking about expanding your family with a little one, this can be a peak fertile time. Start talking about the future and what it would be like to have a child in your home, so you can prepare for it.

Capricorn

Blending families can be hard work but it's rewarding. You're doing a great brave thing. In the end, your life is fuller and your home will be filled with lots of love.

Aquarius

Life and love feel miraculous. You're able to love again. Your heart opened wide and suddenly here you are ready to embark on your next committed journey.

Pisces

Retail therapy can only go so far. Today, rather than spend money on stuff you won't want later, invest in yourself so that you begin to feel stronger after a breakup where your heart got broken.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.