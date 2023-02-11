The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 12, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Sunday, February 12, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Hopefully you enjoy a good surprise. Today's Moon in Scorpio activates your 'other people's money' sector, which brings something good your way.

Your partner may have recently received a bonus or some type of gift — tickets to a show or something of high value. When the Moon speaks to Uranus, which is in your personal property sector, you may receive a token of their appreciation. Their gain is yours, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The next few days you take a step back to evaluate your emotions.

The Moon in Scorpio brings out your desires for partnership and commitment. Uranus in your sign is directly in communication with the Moon which means there's something inside you that could change your opinion of what you thought you wanted and now realize you don't.

Or you may realize you want something you once rejected. Either way, things are changing, and for you, it can feel nothing short of a miracle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Life can feel oh, so confusing when Mercury is so close to Pluto stirring the pot and making you think more than usual. The door is opening to your personal philosophy sector, and this is a good time to get back to the basics of your faith and beliefs.

If you're not a religious person, no problem! Perhaps you want to study a little bit about astrology or the tarot. Check out the latest books on the subject or subscribe to a popular podcast to listen to when working out or taking an evening walk.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's an intense energy in the air when the Moon enters Scorpio, the sign of its fall. Today, getting lost in your feelings could also bring up a few unpleasant emotions such as anger or disappointment.

Channel your energy in positive and productive ways to boost your spirits, such as spending time in nature or getting in a good work out to activate your feel good endorphins.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today you get a little bit of a break from the Sun conjunct Saturn transit that's been impacting your sector of relationships.

The Sun speaks in a positive aspect to Neptune inviting you to get together with someone you find alluring and perhaps secretly love. Plan a special date to see if there's sparks and the feelings are mutual.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury continues to work closely with Pluto and that means you are in the process of discovery. While you appreciate and value input from others, everyone could use a bit of a break at times, including you.

So, today seek comfort from enjoyable activities that bring you pleasure. Spend the evening watching a rom-com film or curl up on the couch with a good book or stream music while scrolling your social media feeds seeing what others are doing while you quietly relax at home.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Why so intense today? There's a sense of urgency today as your ruling planet, Venus squares with Mars in Gemini. You may sense a need to tie up a loose end with a friend or to distance yourself from a person who seems hell bent on making everyone miserable.

Avoiding drama may be hard, but necessary. Use this transit as an opportunity to excuse yourself form things that feel wrong and you'd rather avoid.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon is in your zodiac sign and we are one day away from the Last Quarter Moon. The Last Quarter Moon is like a period at the end of a very long sentence.

You are ready to make some changes and now the foundation needs to be laid down. Today, think ahead. Listen to your gut and trust yourself a bit more, even when life feels uncertain.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Someone may discover that no one pushes you to do something you do not want to do. The Sun and Mars speak in harsh tones toward Jupiter which is in Aries.

Quick growth appeals to you to a certain degree, but your risk averse side may have you wise enough to avoid short-term gains that do not promise much in the end. You'll be eyeing the potential losses before making any snap decisions soon.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You dislike being the center of attention, but today you may have to compromise. Some thing you do well can cause others to admire your strength and skillset. It's a dance of figuring out how to put your best foot forward to continue to imprress others while also being humble and kind. You can do this!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Good things are coming to you today as Venus in your money sector speaks to Uranus in your sector of family. Finances may start to show signs of improving. A debt could be paid off or perhaps you find a way to cut expenses and release a bit of the pressure you've experienced this year in your household.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a dreamy day for love as Venus conjuncts Neptune in your sign. You're lost in the clouds today making it perfect for baking, doing art, playing music or trying to create something fun with your hands.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.