The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 9, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, February 9, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, which is symbolized by the Justice tarot card.

The Justice is about fairness and balance. So, on Thursday, during the Moon in Libra, we may also try to emmulate these qualtiies within ourselves.

Thursday's Life Path number is a 9, the Humanitarian, which encourages equality, fair treatment toward others and doing good when possible.

What will the day bring for your zodiac sign on Thursday? Read on to find your zodiac sign to discover more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, February 09, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You can't go back in time, Aries. Even if you wish you could go back and reverse everything that has happened, it's impossible.

Regret isn't going to help make things better. Learn from the mistakes and then go forward doing the best you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

A tough pill to swallow, Taurus — to some people, you're only going to be as good as your last sale. But, inside your heart, you know what it took to get the results.

No one can ever take away the lessons you've learned. Now, it's time to rinse, wash, and repeat until you're the best at what you've learned to do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Ouch. This one is going to hurt for a while. You didn't expect the level of pain you're feeling from someone you once loved and trusted.

There's nothing to do right now except to allow time to do its work. For now, do what is best for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

There is nothing wrong with wanting nice things.

When your entire life becomes consumed with work in order to pay for the things you want, then it's time to ask how to get off the hamster wheel, scale down and simplify.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

There is only one thing you want in life right now and that's to be successful. A job that has a glass ceiling may be a present obstacle.

Start shopping your resume around, Leo, to see where you get a few bites in the marketplace. A new career with growth potential may be just one interview away.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Intimacy takes your relationship to the next level, but if you're afraid to go any deeper due to being hurt in the past hold off. Why compromise your feelings? True love can wait.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Honesty is the best policy, Libra. When you share your truth with someone that needs to hear it an amazing thing happens inside your heart. You feel a sense of relief, and when they receive your words with compassion, the relationship grows stronger.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Be patient, Scorpio. The world encourages haste and rushing from one appointment to another. But, at this moment a bit of quiet reflection is what you need. The universe is preparing to download some information you need, and you don't want to miss it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Be proud but avoid arrogance. You are light years ahead of most, and you may be leaving others in your dust right now, but a bit of humility does the body (and soul) good. Exercise it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Rushing into something before you're ready may feel counter intuitive. Still, this is momentum growing and when you are passionate, nothing can stop you from rushing to meet up with your fate and destiny.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

The world is full of opportunities that you may not see until someone points it out to you. Their observation into your talents and gifts is a gift. Listen if you're not ready to make any changes as feedback is a high compliment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

No one is perfect, Pisces. When you see the shortcomings of a loved one, its a mirror into the traits you also need to work on. Give thanks for this moment as you can rebuild what's broken together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.