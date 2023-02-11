The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For February 12 - 18, 2023

It's always a good sign when you see a line up of weekly transits and so many of them look to be beneficial and inspiring.

While every week and every day comes with its own version of struggle, we have to keep in mind that staying positive and keeping a positive attitude is our best defense against sinking into the pit of despair.

So, when weeks like this one show up, there's a reason for rejoicing, because it's not only positive...it's easy. No hassles this week.

For the lovers of the world, we have the Moon trine Venus, which will give so many people the thrill of knowing that they are on the right track where love is concerned.

We also have the Moon trine Jupiter which is practically made up of positivity, and Venus conjunct Neptune, an important transit for the imagination. We need our imaginations during this point, and we need to share what we're imagining because this week, we might be onto something amazing.

While not every transit this week is optimum for our health and well-being, we'll make do thanks to Mercury sextile Jupiter, which has the power to take us out of a bad situation and plunk us directly into something good.

Rounding out the week, the Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius; a particularly good transit for Aquarians, and the inevitable welcoming in of Sun sign Pisces. It's about to become Pisces season, folks, and there's nothing wrong with that!

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes starting February 12 - 18, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Things just work for you this week, and you're not complaining either. It feels good to get a break, and this one is not only deserved but expected. In fact, it is you who set this break up, as you knew you'd need some down time and if you don't make it happen for yourself then no one will.

Your love life will be unremarkable this week, in all the right ways. Same goes for your health and the choices you make; in your world, no news is good news on the health topic. And, so far, so good.

You seem to be quite disciplined this week, as well, which helps give you the edge; you know what you're doing, and you're not being excessive, which is something that can take over your life, sometimes. All things in moderation does the trick for you, Cancer. Enjoy your easy-going week.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are SO in your element this week, Aquarius, so hopefully you've set aside some time to get the things you want to do done. You feel massively creative, as if art or music or whatever is just pouring out of you.

You can't stop, and the only problem there is that you don't return to finish things up. You're so overly inspired this week that you can hardly think. Still in all, you manage to come up with some of your best ideas, even though they might be convoluted.

Because you are excitable and a little nutty when you get excited, you'll want people around you, because it's so much more fun for you to share the madness, rather than keep it all to yourself. This week provides you with insight as well; you will come to know that positive thinking really does work, and in knowing this, practicing positive intention may very well become your next habit.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Great week you say? Sign you up! Yes, you've been waiting for a great week to come and here it is, not to mention that your birthday is right around the corner, and in that weird-but-wonderful psychic way of Pisces, you 'feel' it coming.

That's the thing with birthdays and you; you get charged up knowing yours is coming. You don't care how old or young you are; there will be a party and a celebration, come hell or high-water.

And what's funny is that, it's not yet your birthday, yet it's all you think about. That's good, because it's great to have something to look forward to. And during this week, you'll notice that you are also able to let go of things a lot easier.

What was once clutched so tightly in your grasp is now something you feel good about releasing, like sand in an hourglass. You know when the time is right, and this week presents you with the right time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.