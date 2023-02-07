The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 8, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Everything feels intense today as Pluto piggy-backs Mercury to seal our desires with a passionate kiss. The intensity of Pluto brings out what's inside of our minds, which can hinder progress in romance and love.

Today's energy comes with a quid pro quo for those zodiac signs who know how to think before speaking and who can exercise restraint when it comes to honesty and truth.

Today, if there is something you need to know about your partner, it can be hard to resist digging into their social media (or cell phone), but don't do it. The universe will do what needs to be done on your behalf. In other words, love requires an act of trust and faith.

Pluto's energy brings things to the light, and when Pluto is joined with Mercury in perfection on the 10th of February, secrets are revealed and the truth comes to light. You don't have to go looking for them. Self-control opens the door to divine revelation, which is perfect and impossible to ignore.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 08, 2023:

Aries

You have loved your freedom, Aries, and now you may start to consider the cost of being coupled with another.

Love can be a bit of sacrifice, but when it's with the right person, you may be ready to take the leap finding it totally worth it.

Taurus

Learn to cut ties. Things from the past can't be part of the future if they hold your heart back.

Live in the moment, but also know when you have brought sorrow to join you on your journey.

Gemini

Single life is not for everyone, but sometimes it's so much better to hang out with friends that love you for who you are.

Sometimes a best friend can become so much more.

Cancer

Respect is so important. When you notice your partner struggles with low self-esteem it can break your heart.

The little things you say and do can make a huge difference in rebuilding their confidence. Let small acts of trust show them true love does exist.

Leo

You may not know who your soulmate is or where you will find them, but you can send your heartfelt intentions their way.

The universe is not limited to space or time, so your love sent across the miles can be felt until the day you finally meet.

Virgo

Being in a relationship goes beyond hugs and kisses. It's two people looking out for one another when life is hard.

Today, you and your significant other may consider different ways to protect each other's future.

Discussions about life insurance, health insurance, and investing may come up.

Libra

You see things from a new point of view now that Vesta has entered Aries.

Your relationship becomes a primary focus and you don't mind making personal changes to be available to your partner.

This is something you not only want to do but have been waiting for.

Scorpio

You want love that is healthy for you on all levels. No one is perfect, and people can change. But, when you start seeing red flags early in a relationship take note.

Going into something thinking you will change them may not be what's best for you or the other person. Today have a realistic view of what's possible for your romantic life.

Sagittarius

Romance takes priority. You have put romance on the back burner for some time but now you're ready to jump in with both feet and enjoy the ride.

You did not expect to meet someone who captured your heart, but apparently what they say is true, Sagittarius. You find true love when you're not looking!

Capricorn

Home and family are a priority for you, always, but this month even more than usual. There can be a few pressing things that require more thought, time, and attention from you.

You may need to cut back on a few things in order to focus on your loved ones without distractions from the outside world.

Aquarius

Important conversations deserve the time that they need.

So, today, if you're planning to have a chat with your partner about serious matters set the stage. Pick someplace neutral and turn off the cell phones. Honor the process.

Pisces

The gift of love is free, but joining a family costs money and time. Vesta in Aries makes you realize that you need a plan.

Reviewing your finances can be the first step, and discussing a budget with your partner can ease some of the stress you feel.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.