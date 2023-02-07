The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish In Love During The Moon Trine Mercury On February 8, 2023

On February 8, 2023, you're part of the three zodiac signs who are selfish in love during the Moon trine Mercury transit.

Before we take this the wrong way, let's define what we mean by 'selfish' when we're talking about being too self-absorbed in love. In this case, on this day, we are looking at the idea of people who feel they have given too much and that they are not receiving much in return for their efforts.

They are either frustrated with their partners because their expectations are too high and no one can live up to them, or they simply don't feel appreciated, and now, for some reason, they are either mad about them.

Now, if there's anything that can bring out the 'selfish' behavior in a relationship, it's Moon trine Mercury, and that's the transit we're looking at today, for inspiration — and for truth.

While it's not nice to be thought of as selfish, or to even think of ourselves as that way, sometimes the only way to survive, in love and in life in general is to lay stakes to what we believe is ours. And sometimes, what's 'ours' is essentially our lives. We are not going to give up who we are for the sake of love.

This doesn't cancel love out; it merely makes sure that the love we experience has boundaries. We aren't in it to get hurt, and while getting hurt is sort of par for the course in love and romance, during Moon trine Mercury, we will discover that it's better to be selfish than to be so open and naive that all we end up getting is stepped on. This is a special day: it's the day we declare ourselves free from being someone's doormat.

The three zodiac signs who are selfish in love during Moon trine Mercury on February 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You don't believe that being selfish in love is actually being selfish, in fact, this kind of self-protective behavior is something you readily ascribe to, as you're not in the mood — ever — to be taken advantage of.

During Moon trine Mercury, you'll notice that your romantic partner takes many liberties; it's as if they've decided to become a bit selfish as time goes on...and what's interesting about this is that not only do you notice their selfish behavior, but you think it's a good idea.

Now, there's a plot twist. With both people on board with the idea of being somewhat selfish, you can hash out the idea of boundaries, except this time, you can do something positive behind your words. If you both agree to the setting of boundaries within the confines of the relationship, you may end up becoming closer. How ironic!

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a good reason why you are selfish in love, and that is because you've been tread upon by an ex who thought it was fun to treat you as if you were less than they were. Yeah, that didn't last too long, and as soon as you were able to get back on your feet again, you made a pact with yourself: never again will you allow a person of interest to put you down or make you feel like you are less than you are.

During Moon trine Mercury, you put the pedal to the metal and you are off. You have no time for clingy, needy people who need you to fill their void. Let them fill their own void. You have better things to go, with better people. Your selfishness is the kind everyone should have. Go you, Aquarius!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Being selfish is hard for you to do, so in your case, you don't call it selfishness; you call it fighting for your rights. And in this case, during Moon trine Mercury, you'll find that fighting for yourself easily turns into staking your claim. This means that if you are to have an argument today with your partner or loved one, you may end up stating something a little more 'ferociously' than it was intended to sound.

You are adamant here, Pisces: you know what you want, and you are finally at the place where you won't take it if it doesn't fit well with your agenda. In other words, you're not going to budge if you don't want to.

Your loved one can beg and plead, but if your gut says NO, then NO it is. There is no argument. There is no furthering. You will protect yourself, and you will be right to do so. Stay the course, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.