The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 7, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today is a mixed bag of energy as we turn down the intensity after the Full Moon took place on Sunday. Full Moons symbolize letting go, and we are still within the three-day post-lunar window to release problems and insecurities including any healing and personal development.

As a result of releasing something we don't want or need the urge to clean, get organized and restructure follows.

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, which relates to the Hermit tarot card. The Hermit tarot is a call to the self where we look inside our hearts and analyze feelings and thoughts from a spiritual perspective.

Wisdom is knocking at our heart's door, and sometimes we get an epiphany while cleaning, doing laundry, or taking a brisk walk in the afternoon. Today's numerology is a 7, the Seeker, which emphasizes the quiet nature of today's energy.

What else is in store for your zodiac sign starting this Tuesday? Read on to find out more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, February 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Life can present confusing and often conflicting information. When you're uncertain, be sure that the snap decision you decide to make is one you feel confident about.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Your friends have your back. The relationships you've built over time are long and withstanding. Life is better because of the community you've picked to be around.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

People trust you. You can give good advice and are credible. Don't worry about the naysayers. Likely, no one who knows you will believe what they say.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Insecurity happens to everyone, especially when there are a. lot of changes being made and no end in sight. You are where you are supposed to be, and this journey is taking you down the path where you belong.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Kick back and relax. This is your feel-good period. The worst is behind you and now you get to benefit from all the hard work you did for the right reasons.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

This hurts. You have been betrayed and few things in life are more difficult to overcome. Healing will take some time. Don't try to pretend you're OK when you are not. Let others comfort you during this period of your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Trust is the glue that holds relationships together. You can't give your trust away for free; let a new person earn it. You'll feel confident about their role in your life once you get to know each other better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Life is a balancing act. You have to give a little and take a little. You might feel more comfortable always giving to others, but sometimes it's a nice change to allow people to help you, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Pay close attention. Noise can distract you from seeing an important problem. Minimize unnecessary distractions today. Remain sharp and alert.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Embrace a new perspective. You have been focused on one person and one solution. Broaden your thinking and perceive what could be, not solely what you understand and know at this moment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Everyone is on edge right now due to uncertainty in the world. Finances are tough for many people, and some people will need more ability to bounce back without it affecting their mood today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You get to decide when to quit. If you feel like hanging on a bit longer, then do what you think is right. Follow your heart, Pisces, as it always knows what you need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.