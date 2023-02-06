The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 7, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Feb 06, 2023
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.
Today is a mixed bag of energy as we turn down the intensity after the Full Moon took place on Sunday. Full Moons symbolize letting go, and we are still within the three-day post-lunar window to release problems and insecurities including any healing and personal development.
As a result of releasing something we don't want or need the urge to clean, get organized and restructure follows.
The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, which relates to the Hermit tarot card. The Hermit tarot is a call to the self where we look inside our hearts and analyze feelings and thoughts from a spiritual perspective.
Wisdom is knocking at our heart's door, and sometimes we get an epiphany while cleaning, doing laundry, or taking a brisk walk in the afternoon. Today's numerology is a 7, the Seeker, which emphasizes the quiet nature of today's energy.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Honesty In Love During Moon Opposite Venus On February 7, 2023
What else is in store for your zodiac sign starting this Tuesday? Read on to find out more.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, February 07, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
Life can present confusing and often conflicting information. When you're uncertain, be sure that the snap decision you decide to make is one you feel confident about.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles
Advertisement
Your friends have your back. The relationships you've built over time are long and withstanding. Life is better because of the community you've picked to be around.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Strength
People trust you. You can give good advice and are credible. Don't worry about the naysayers. Likely, no one who knows you will believe what they say.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Six of Swords
Insecurity happens to everyone, especially when there are a. lot of changes being made and no end in sight. You are where you are supposed to be, and this journey is taking you down the path where you belong.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Three of Cups
Kick back and relax. This is your feel-good period. The worst is behind you and now you get to benefit from all the hard work you did for the right reasons.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords
This hurts. You have been betrayed and few things in life are more difficult to overcome. Healing will take some time. Don't try to pretend you're OK when you are not. Let others comfort you during this period of your life.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: King of Swords
Trust is the glue that holds relationships together. You can't give your trust away for free; let a new person earn it. You'll feel confident about their role in your life once you get to know each other better.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Justice
Life is a balancing act. You have to give a little and take a little. You might feel more comfortable always giving to others, but sometimes it's a nice change to allow people to help you, too.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands
Pay close attention. Noise can distract you from seeing an important problem. Minimize unnecessary distractions today. Remain sharp and alert.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Embrace a new perspective. You have been focused on one person and one solution. Broaden your thinking and perceive what could be, not solely what you understand and know at this moment.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Nine of Swords
Everyone is on edge right now due to uncertainty in the world. Finances are tough for many people, and some people will need more ability to bounce back without it affecting their mood today.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Chariot
You get to decide when to quit. If you feel like hanging on a bit longer, then do what you think is right. Follow your heart, Pisces, as it always knows what you need.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.