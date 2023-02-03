The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 4, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, February 4, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

The Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon is in its sister zodiac sign, Leo. Tomorrow the Full Moon in Leo arrives.

Today's numerology is a Life Path 11/2, the Intuitive. It's time to tap into our intuition and see where it takes us.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, February 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Look up, Aries. Today, the universe is stepping in to gift you with a sweet surprise — one you have been praying for.

This season of life closes one chapter to help usher in a new one. Just don't forget where you came from!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Today emotions flip like a scale where the weight of worry teeters on one side and then the other.

Conflict may arise as a result of insecurities. You can choose fret or faith — the decision is yours.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Your actions today reap the monetary benefits.

You may receive a future bonus or some unexpected gift for a good deed turned. Karma is one your side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You're ready to stand your ground, Cancer. It's clear to see you've grown. Maturity suits you well, and now that you are strong and capable of standing up for yourself, it will be easier to say no when you need to do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Who do you love, Leo? When your heart is torn between two different people, it's difficult to pick one. You care about them equally, yet differently, but the time has come to choose which person to give your heart away to.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Following your passion seems like the right thing, but there are bills to pay and other responsibilities to manage. Ease your way into a new career by dabbling and growing it in your spare time. With smart business sense, you never know. You may take it to the next level and convert your passion into your full-time gig.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

The news is coming in; you've completed a tough task. The worst is behind you. Now, it's time to celebrate.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are a lover more than a fighter. Today, you can be sassy when needed, but you prefer to offer a hug rather than tough love. You'll find a way to balance the salty with the sweet.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

There's a time and place for everything, and today you need to let go of an expectation to accept reality. It's brutal to let go of what you imagined something could be. But, you'll see there's beauty in the truth as you learn to embrace it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Moon

Something is off. You can't put your finger on it, so start investigating. You'll soon figure out what the problem is and solve it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Why give in to temptation? You sacrificed a lot to quit a bad habit. Now that you've finally at a safe place, why go back? You know it's not good for you, so honor your body instead.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Life takes a new direction. You are invited to veer away from what is familiar and grow toward what is unknown. Change is scary, but if you weren't ready for it, this door would not be opening. Trust the process.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.