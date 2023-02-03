The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 4, 2023

We have found ourselves in the middle of a whole bunch of radical transits on February 4, 2023, but there is one saving grace in the deal that comes to us in the form of Moon trine Jupiter.

We've learned we can rarely go wrong while this transit is on our side. Luckily, so much of what goes right is in our love lives, and that's nothing to complain about. With Moon trine Jupiter leading the way, we can expect a very good, mind-expanding day with the person we are involved with.

Today, February 4, 2023, allows us to feel secure about our wilder thoughts, and imagination is through the roof today during Moon trine Jupiter. Some of us run from the idea of 'too much imagination,' thinking that we must come down to earth if we're ever to get anything done.

But those are the zodiac signs unaffected by Moon trine Jupiter. Those three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love take in all of that glorious Jupiter energy and will find that this day is more than just pleasant; it's inspiring.

So, let us have a great day today. Whether we are part of the three-sign lineup, this is a good day to be in love, share love, and share interesting ideas with the one we love. Some of us may feel so good about our romantic situations after this day that we might open up a new chapter in our love story. This is a beautiful day; earthlings, don't ruin it!

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest in Love on February 4, 2023

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've had your eye on someone new, and while, on the one hand, that makes you feel a little shy, on the other hand, you're just so happy that you feel this way again, as in 'in love.' Today's transit, Moon trine Jupiter, makes everything easy; communication flows smoothly, and so do new transitions.

Today brings you one of these new transitions in the form of a first or second date that thrills you beyond words. This is exactly what you feel you've needed!

You have started to 'go dead' where love is concerned; your heart is so hurt that you flee in terror at the idea of loving someone again, and yet, it's happened, and none of the pain is there to greet you this time. It looks like today starts something up for you and your new love, Capricorn.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On this day, February 4, 2023, you will notice that everything you do has a 'kooky' vibe, meaning that nothing is too serious and everything is inviting. Today is for fun and lightness of being, and you will discover that on this day, you are lucky. You can have extremely interesting conversations with the one you love and adore.

Now, you might have had some good ones in the past, but today's transit, Moon trine Jupiter, promotes 'interesting' topic discussion, and in a way, that's exactly what your romantic relationship has been in dire need of.

You get along, and all is well; no worries about that, but the romance itself has needed to expand somewhat, and that's what Jupiter does: it brings the expansion. You'll walk away from today feeling rich in love and abundant in happiness.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may be a very intense person and a rather 'strict' romantic partner, but that doesn't mean that you aren't open to new ideas or a good challenge laid out by your romantic partner.

You believe in monogamy and fidelity, but you don't see any of those things being prohibitive. Within the 'confines' of the relationship you are in now, you can be as free as humanly possible.

On this day, February 4, 2023, during Moon trine Jupiter, you'll know with great confidence that everything you share now with this person is about to get even better.

You know how to do your own life, and the person you are with is down for your ways because long ago you agreed to this kind of lifestyle, and because you've given it a decent chance, all of your romantic efforts are now paying off. Today brings you and your loved one beauty, peace and togetherness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.