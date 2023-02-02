The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 3, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, February 3, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Venus in Pisces is at a point in astrology where she's 'caught between a rock and a hard place.' Love is complicated when she speaks to Mars tensely, and on Friday, Venus squares Mars makes us work for the love we want.

We respect what we earn, don't we? Even when it involves romance and passion.

Venus will be in harmony with miracle-making Uranus, so prepare for the unexpected, zodiac signs.

Venus square Mars in harmony with Uranus comes with tension that breeds promise, difficulty leading to strength, and hesitation to commit.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, February 03, 2023:

Aries

Goodbyes often bring a new opportunity for hello. Relationships go through various transitions, and sometimes a breakup leads you to something unexpected, yet promising.

Taurus

A friendship transitions into something more. You may experience daydreams about what the future can bring. Dreams often become a reality, Taurus, so allow your imagination to flow.

Gemini

Find the courage to say what you feel. It's not so simple to speak your heart's words, especially when you feel worried something has changed. Do it anyway.

Cancer

Fate brings people together when both are ready to meet for love. There's a truth to the universe, and that is destiny often finds a way to fulfill it's purpose.

Leo

There's something mysterious unfolding in your love life. Be wise as you sense the changes taking place. Don't sweep your intuition under the rug and ignore it.

Virgo

You find the person you are looking for. A person reflects your readiness and the things you need to see within yourself to change. Pay attention to the mirror as it speaks directly to your heart.

Libra

Do the little things that bring you closer together, although some tasks may not be your favorite. There's power in love that can help you see things through.

Scorpio

Romance brings an air of anticipation that fosters hope and love. You have a decision to make, and that may involve whether or not to commit fully or to wait and see.

Sagittarius

Family comes first for you, Sagittarius. There's a balance between love and romance. The scales may be tipping in one direction, and it's time to recalibrate your time and attention.

Capricorn

You want closure. There's a desire to know what happened so you can feel peace in your heart. While it may not be possible to have all the answers today, with time, your hindsight becomes 20/20.

Aquarius

You may give more than you receive at times. The goal is always to remain centered on yourself. Be true to your heart's calling and let it guide the way.

Pisces

Today you connect with love in the deepest of ways. You can discern things that they do not say when you pay attention to the smallest actions and mannerisms you know so well.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.