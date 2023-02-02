The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 3, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Feb 02, 2023
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, February 3, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During Moon Opposite Mercury On February 3, 2023
Venus in Pisces is at a point in astrology where she's 'caught between a rock and a hard place.' Love is complicated when she speaks to Mars tensely, and on Friday, Venus squares Mars makes us work for the love we want.
We respect what we earn, don't we? Even when it involves romance and passion.
Venus will be in harmony with miracle-making Uranus, so prepare for the unexpected, zodiac signs.
Venus square Mars in harmony with Uranus comes with tension that breeds promise, difficulty leading to strength, and hesitation to commit.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, February 03, 2023:
Aries
Goodbyes often bring a new opportunity for hello. Relationships go through various transitions, and sometimes a breakup leads you to something unexpected, yet promising.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Taurus
A friendship transitions into something more. You may experience daydreams about what the future can bring. Dreams often become a reality, Taurus, so allow your imagination to flow.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Gemini
Find the courage to say what you feel. It's not so simple to speak your heart's words, especially when you feel worried something has changed. Do it anyway.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Cancer
Fate brings people together when both are ready to meet for love. There's a truth to the universe, and that is destiny often finds a way to fulfill it's purpose.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Leo
There's something mysterious unfolding in your love life. Be wise as you sense the changes taking place. Don't sweep your intuition under the rug and ignore it.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Virgo
You find the person you are looking for. A person reflects your readiness and the things you need to see within yourself to change. Pay attention to the mirror as it speaks directly to your heart.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Libra
Do the little things that bring you closer together, although some tasks may not be your favorite. There's power in love that can help you see things through.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Scorpio
Romance brings an air of anticipation that fosters hope and love. You have a decision to make, and that may involve whether or not to commit fully or to wait and see.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Sagittarius
Family comes first for you, Sagittarius. There's a balance between love and romance. The scales may be tipping in one direction, and it's time to recalibrate your time and attention.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn
You want closure. There's a desire to know what happened so you can feel peace in your heart. While it may not be possible to have all the answers today, with time, your hindsight becomes 20/20.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Aquarius
You may give more than you receive at times. The goal is always to remain centered on yourself. Be true to your heart's calling and let it guide the way.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Pisces
Today you connect with love in the deepest of ways. You can discern things that they do not say when you pay attention to the smallest actions and mannerisms you know so well.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.