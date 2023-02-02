The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During Moon Opposite Mercury On February 3, 2023

Will you get back with an ex? Perhaps.

On February 3, 2023, we have the Moon opposite Mercury. Big one. What we can expect during this curious transit is the idea of thoughts rolling around in our heads, waiting to be expressed but withheld out of fear. Fear of what? The unknown response to those thoughts, perhaps.

Or, fear of being rejected, ousted, ostracized for those thoughts...or maybe something equally as heavy but much simpler, such as thinking about our last relationship and wanting to get back together with an ex.

During the Moon opposite Mercury, three zodiac signs are looking at getting back with an ex while knowing this is the right move. Today is when three zodiac signs look back on the breakup with confusion; 'we' never completed this breakup, did we?

That lack of closure did something sneaky: it paved the way for us to get back together. It's like leaving something of yours in someone's apartment; you must return to get it. That is how the Moon opposite Mercury brings couples back together; it lets them know that the time spent away from each other was just...part of the greater plan.

Breaking up can be both eye-opening and liberating. Sometimes couples have to break up to see what they are worth to the other person. On February 3, 2023, during the Moon opposite Mercury, we may get the chance to do that one thing we wanted to do but didn't have the nerve to do — get back with the ex that we just broke up with. Hey, it happens.

The three zodiac signs who get back with an ex during the Moon Opposite Mercury on February 3, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Before you get ahead of yourself, know this, Taurus: the reason you will get back with your ex during the Moon opposite Mercury, around February 3, is different than because you want to start the whole thing up again.

You are quite honest with yourself, and the one reason you will knock on the door of your former lover is that you want companionship. You've thought it over and considered that this might not be the smartest thing to do, but why not?

This ex-partner of yours may not have been the dream ideal for a long-term companion, but they sure are good for a short-term visit, if you catch my drift. During the Moon opposite Mercury, you will get what you need from this person, and it will be pleasant, but it's not meant to last, and that's OK with both of you. You know what you're doing, Taurus.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

To this day, you still aren't complete with the breakup between you and the person you can't get off your mind. Did you really break up, or is this some cosmic joke where you get to think of them all the time while wondering if you'll ever see them again?

Because you won't be able to sit still today, during the Moon opposite Mercury, you will reach out to your ex for a friendly conversation...as if to test the waters. Perhaps there's more to you and this person than just a quick fling and a cold break up...perhaps the reason you keep thinking of them is that you wish you had more time to pursue them, get to know them, and live with them.

Today gives you that chance; you can take this any way you want, Gemini. So, if getting back together with them is your goal, you will be successful. Do the right thing by yourself.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today's transit, the Moon opposite Mercury, is highly energetic and can be ignored. You will feel like you have a thousand things running around in your mind, and all of them somehow lead to that one person — the one that got away. Ack!

Why does love have to work out this way? Why can't it just be easy? If you are, to be honest with yourself, which is what you've been doing nonstop ever since the Moon opposite Mercury came to town, you will know that you have never stopped loving this ex of yours.

Everything after them felt insincere, like a charade. You don't want this in your life; you want what you call the real thing, and this is the day you go for it. And guess what? This person is completely into trying again. They've been wondering the same things as you: why did we break up?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.