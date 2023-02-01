The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 2, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, February 2, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

We are just five days away from the Full Moon. The Full Moon is an exciting time for people who love to do tarot card readings for themselves or others.

The first few days before a Full Moon bring intense energy, and we feel it. This is the time to let go and to be aware of changes in our lives. We may see shifts and promptings by the universe prompting swift action.

Some themes on Thursday may center around the home because the Moon is in Cancer, the sign that rules our comforts, the home and the family.

What will today's energy have in store for you starting Thursday? Read on to find out more.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Put a price tag on your work. Money matters, Aries. Refrain from allowing yourself to do things that have value for free. Ask for what you have earned.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Relationships are meant to be fulfilling. If you are in a partnership that feels one-sided, ask yourself why, and then do something to change it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Self-confidence is not arrogance. If you know, you can do a job well, and feel good about it, then brag away. Today, you are the one who has to sell yourself, so be your own advocate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Go slow. A sudden change can disrupt the status quo and wind up counterproductive. You don't have to move so quickly. Pace yourself instead.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Look beyond your needs. Financial matters can taint your perspective, especially when money is tight. Don't let worry get the best of you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Beware of illusions today. Some negativity can slide under the radar, and you may not recognize a problem until it is too late. Things happen for a reason, and sometimes all you need to learn is to forgive and move on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Work ahead. Delaying gratification is not easy, but putting off things today so you can have the life you want tomorrow is a wise investment of your time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Create space. Distance allows you to have a better perspective on your situation. When you step away from your emotions, you're able to see with a clear mind.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Trying something new can help you to realize how multitalented you truly are. When pushed beyond your limitations, be OK with trying something for the first time even if it means failing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Accidents happen, and they don't have to be anyone's fault. Things can spiral out of control in an instant. What matters most is how you respond to the stress when it's time to solve the problem.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Good things come to those who work hard, but sometimes you get lucky and are handed an opportunity you did not go out to look for. If you are gifted with a chance of a lifetime, seize it!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Emotions run high today and can lead to confusion on many levels. Before rushing into something you are unsure of, consider your options carefully. Ask a friend what they think if needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.