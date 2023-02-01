The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 2, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Thursday, February 2, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The waxing gibbous Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, where it rules.

Our awareness grows stronger each day when the Moon is in this lunar phase.

We see what we need to see and discover areas where closure is needed to build up to the Full Moon happening next week on February 5.

Cancer is the fourth zodiac sign and rules the fourth astrological house: home and family matters, so this becomes a primary focus of our energy today.

Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Believe in yourself, Aries. Stay calm and stick to what you know.

Progress works best when you apply a steady approach to what you are most passionate about.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There are many things to discuss and address — from contracts to emails.

Today's cacophony brings stress into your life that you don't need. Play music you love. Relax and lean into the day doing something you love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Money? That's the theme for today, including what to invest your time, energy, and effort in.

Don't focus on being money hungry, but be dedicated to the things that bring you peace of mind and security in your heart

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The goodness of life can be elusive when you feel overwhelmed with everything you need to do today. Make space for a brief pause.

Today's Moon in your sign is a signal to feed your soul and make room for joy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Forgive the past. You might see things differently now that a little time has provided space between you and a discovered enemy.

Your relationship may never be the same again, but what you've learned through this experience is priceless.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With the Moon in your house of friendships, there's no time like now to enjoy a few social activities.

A friend can be your advocate, and you may be the voice of reason when they need it.

That's why working on expanding your network and building quality relationships is important.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your reputation precedes you; others see your generous deeds and adore this side of you.

Today, your work ethic brings you recognition, and the right attitude positions you for growth in your career.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's a spiritual day for you. You don't have to be religious to say a prayer for others.

You can send them love, light, and well wishes through the power of intention and kind words.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Seeing into a person's heart lets you know they trust you and are willing to be vulnerable.

A secret can be hard for someone to share, but today you may discover that dark, though revealed, brings you and someone closer together.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's horoscope features partnerships and the cultivating of business or romantic relationships. There's supportive energy to work on important projects and explore ways to compromise where there are differences in opinion.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There are lots of chores and miscellaneous errands on your itinerary today. Make time to focus on your to-do list at the top of the week to avoid missing an important deadline or falling behind schedule when you were hoping to get ahead.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Take advantage of the romantic energy flowing your way. Plan a special candlelight dinner for two. Be spontaneous and try to surprise your partner with flowers or a walk around town holding hands and enjoying some window shopping.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.