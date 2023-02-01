The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 2, 2023

What a nice thought; the idea of having a day where we are lucky in love, light and promise...we tend to get into relationships that go from 'the honeymoon phase' straight into the mundane. When we start to notice that things aren't as ideal as we might have liked, we tend to complain rather than fix them.

Today is a good day for fixing, so if you are one of the signs that feel 'ambitious' about your love life and your relationship, it is a good day to work on it.

Venus will sextile the Moon Nodes today, specifically the North Node, and when such an occurrence happens, we get the chance to confront that which hurts us fearlessly. As we all know, 'what hurts us' is usually other people and, most of all...people we've loved.

The North Node presents the idea of 'wanting to heal,' and with Venus in sextile with the Moon Nodes, we can look forward to shining some healing light on our relationships. We still have a leg to stand on, and we won't let this romance fall apart — not if we can help it.

And so, today, February 2, during Venus sextile the North and South node, we will try once again, except this time we will know in our hearts that we will succeed. This time is different because our intentions are for victory; we aren't here to fight this war to fail — no, not us.

So, understand this luck we have in love: Today is the day you put your relationships back together, and the 'side' suggestion would be not to stop until you get the job done. This can work, but you must stick to it...until the end.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 2, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's a good reason why 'this time' is going to do the trick, in terms of you and your partner reaching some agreement on something in particular in your love life together, and that is because you have learned, Leo. It's that simple; you've seen what destroys a relationship, and you have to realize how much you've added to that destruction. But the thing is, you do not want to lose, nor do you want this relationship to fall apart.

And so, today, it will hit you like a ton of bricks: you have to make the effort, and yes, it's on you, not on your partner. Your partner is already there; they've changed, improved, and with the help of Venus sextile Node, you feel it's better to join them rather than continuously fight them. Ah, there's the fix! Putting in an effort will insure relationship success.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You do not see a future without the person you love, even though this person often seems to bug you. During Venus sextile Node on February 2, 2023, you might notice that you will have a change of heart; for the first time in a very long time, you might see some of your actions as part of what's caused the rift between the two of you.

You might even be inspired to take responsibility for those actions, which, if you do, might cleanse you of any past animosity. Sometimes, as they used to say back in the old Aztec days, "a sacrifice is needed,"

While heads will not necessarily be rolling this time, change is coming. You, Virgo, will lead up that change by adding direction, taking responsibility, and not standing in the way of the progress that you can make.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Love, light and promise all seem so idealistic to you, and yet, you aren't going to say 'no' to all of that if it just so happens to present itself to you, as it will on this day, February 2, during the Venus sextile Node transit. Today, Scorpio, you are looking at what a new perspective can do for a person; you see things differently, and that light seems forgiving, less harsh, and perhaps even...promising.

You rarely like to bank on 'feelings' alone, but today will also bring you the confidence to trust those feelings. You will have the opportunity within this day to either listen to your partner and truly 'hear them out' or walk away, shutting them off and letting them dangle. You've realized that your 'hard love' approach may be too hard, and today may very well be the day when the soft approach wins it all for you. Try it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.