The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, February 5, 2023

The Leo Full Moon peaks on February 5, 2023, infusing the day with an electrifying intensity that can set change into motion and help free you to follow your wildest passions

Full Moons are a time for fruition, at which themes and events reach a cumulation point after what intentions were set during the New Moon within the same sign.

This creates lunar cycles that play out over six months, allowing you to incorporate changes and growth into your life in new and exciting ways.

The Leo lunar cycle began on July 28th, 2022. During that time, you were beginning to reflect on what it means to follow your heart, find your internal courage and move in the direction you genuinely want.

Leo helps you believe that you are worthy and deserving of following your heart, and it also helps you tune into that focused energy to make it a reality.

During these six months, as you moved through the retrograde season and the start of the new year, you had a chance to understand what and who you wanted by feeling limited about whether you could achieve it

Being restricted is the best way to discover what you want, which is what happened during the Leo lunar cycle, except now that the Full Moon is here and all planets are direct, you can make the moves you want.

This Leo Full Moon is a coming-out point for you, and if you're one of these three zodiac signs, it will bring with it the best horoscopes on February 5, 2023.

A reminder that you are not here to make others happy, that you do not have to live according to anyone else's rules and that you trust and believe in your passions and desires

Teaming up with this lunar event, Mars, Venus, and Uranus will all be part of a larger picture that will evolve more deeply under this Full Moon.

There is a reverberating theme of transformation with your romantic relationship around this lunar event which means not only is truth likely to come out but that you will have to wade through the trigger that, somehow, you're mistaken for wanting what you do.

But this is not a setback. Instead, it is a chance to tap into all that you have learned so that you do not allow anyone to make you doubt what you have worked so hard to acknowledge within yourself.

Mars and Venus will bring about more passion, but they will also bring about more of whatever is already present.

This is how celestial lovers work; if you have a dynamic, amazing love affair, this energy will magnify your passion.

However, if you have conflict, dishonesty, or lack of transparency, this union of Mars and Venus will be exuberant

While no one wants conflict, in this lunation, it is important to remember that sometimes it needs to happen so that you can clear the air and figure out what the next steps are.

This will help you to be able to make sure that not only are you following your heart under this Full Moon but that you are also letting yourself grow into that version of yourself that is determined to live life according to your truth and no one else's

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday, February 5, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Leo energy rules health, whether physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual; this fire sign asks you to prioritize your well-being and step into your best self.

Reflect on these themes to the end of August and what has been occurring since then.

How have things grown? Shifted? Or changed direction overall? Use this knowledge and the light of the Full Moon to discover what you should recommit and what may also be ready to release. Venus is currently in Pisces, casting a more romantic and ethereal glow over you and your life, while Mars in Gemini is activating themes with your home and family life.

With Uranus in Taurus bringing up some important conversations around this lunation, there is a change to your romantic relationship and living situation that will be coming up. This would be something you have wanted or dreamed of for some time; now that it is arriving, remember that your relationship should bring happiness and health.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

During the Leo Full Moon, you should understand better what action you want to take within your life. You are currently at a crossroads in many ways.

You are in the space of knowing what has already ended, yet you have not necessarily taken those steps for what is to come or even tied up any loose ends.

This lunar event hosts Leo in your communication sector, highlighting the need for you to make some decisions and have those important conversations that you have been putting off as you have not been sure what it is that you were going to decide.

But deep down, you know, and as Venus in Pisces brings themes of your career together with your desires and wants, this chapter in your life becomes less about romance and more about designing the life you genuinely want. It does not mean that you necessarily will be single, but only that this chapter is about you defining your success and living in a way that truly resonates with your soul.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Leo Full Moon activates themes of your home and committed relationship. You may also be revisiting some important childhood healing, understanding how far you have come so that your wounds are not dictating your decisions. Think back on the past six months and what this lunar cycle involving your home and relationship has meant to you, what has changed and even what truths you have become more aware of.

Uranus has been and will remain in your zodiac sign for a few more years, bringing some important themes of change and transformation. Just turning direct means there is more likelihood of decisions and actions occurring.

Along with Mars in Gemini stirring up themes of value and Venus in Pisces emphasizing social and friendship matters, this Moon may be one to branch out a bit.

Make sure you spend as much time with friends as you are in your relationship. A relationship should add to your life but only become part of your life. Use this lunar event to create more balance and joy within your life so that you truly appreciate all those that add value to your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.