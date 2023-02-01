The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During Venus Sextile The North Node On February 2, 2023

When we look at the effect of a unique transit such as Venus sextile the North Node, we are looking at how we deal with our pains and what we plan on doing to rid ourselves of this burden.

This day is personal; there is no broad outlook today; there is only concentration and intention, and for a few of us here, our intention is to heal and to do that, we need to be alone. It's that simple.

During Venus sextile the North Node on February 2, 2023, many of us will have to call a 'time out' so to speak, and while most of us will have our requests honored properly, we won't all get the alone time we need, and that's the working word here: need.

We need to get this done to move on. We need to heal to experience love and glory again and be alone to process whatever we're dealing with.

It's a strange irony that fellow human beings can't always handle the idea of someone needing to be alone. We can help, or our opinion on whatever they are going through is important enough to prevent them from craving solitude as if it is bad.

It isn't, and it's the only thing that will offer us the space to heal. We must be adamant today; if we need time off or even to call in sick — we must follow that impulse.

We are asking for so little, but if the people in our lives give up their desire to fix us their way, we may be on to something similar to 'real' healing. We need to do this alone...and we will.

The three zodiac signs who need to be alone during Venus sextile the North Node on February 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are ordinarily not the kind of person that likes to spend time alone, although when you recognize the need to 'turn within,' you heed that call. You know that you can't be with people right now, that, no matter how much they wish to help, they can't...because whatever is going on inside you is something you need to deal with on your own, alone.

So, on this day, you will ask for that time alone and get it.

During Venus sextile the North Node, you'll be looking very closely at your own life, wondering where you went wrong while feeling good about where you went right.

Today is about healing old wounds and ways. Old habits have turned you into a person you are not fond of, and so begins the change. But that change won't be obvious until today. You will get what you need today, Taurus.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Being alone is no big deal to you, as this is how you spend your time. But there's a difference between what you do on any regular old day and today, Venus sextile the north node, which will practically force you to be alone.

This transit has you thinking, and when you think...worlds collide. This could be good or bad, but it's necessary, and if you are ever to heal from the pain of the past, then you need to confront it all and to get your plan of action together, you need the quiet of your mind.

You will figure your life out and rise above the problems, but first, you need to let everyone in your world know that you will only be disturbed further notice. You can do this, Gemini.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have lost friends because you couldn't release yourself from one of your life's biggest and most negative forces. This could be your romantic partner or an addiction. You are too afraid to let go and stand up for yourself, so nobody believes you anymore.

You did something wrong, Capricorn, and now you are complicit in an act that hurt someone...and you ran. You never owned your actions, and during Venus sextile the north node, you'll be trapped in your head, filled with guilt and not knowing where to turn.

Today allows you to stand up for yourself, but first, you'll have to figure out how to do this, and the only way to figure out a plan that will positively restore your life is by calling a time out. It would be best if you were alone right now...to think, to heal and to rebuild.

