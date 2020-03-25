Careful! These 5 Zodiac Signs Aren’t Afraid To Cut You Out Of Their Life Forever

Watch your step!

As we get older, we already mature and change in a variety of ways, and so do the friendships we've been making along the way. As we lose old friends and gain new ones, sometimes we find ourselves in situations where we are in the position of needing to cut a friendship off in order to better our own lives.

When you have to cut someone off, you are aware that you're making a conscious choice to lose everything that came along with their friendship.

While it's a brutal experience to go through no matter which side of the door that's being closed you're on, and despite the fact that the feelings of everyone involved will be hurt no matter how the decision to cut ties is communicated, there's simply no denying that there are times in all of our lives when doing this is completely necessary.

There are many reasons someone might feel the need to remove someone they once care deeply about from their life for good.

Maybe the person hurt them, their friend, or one of their family members — or even all of these people at once.

Perhaps they told one too many lies after another and not only can no longer be trusted, but the pain from knowing they continue to try to twist the truth becomes too painful to bear.

In any of these situations, there are some people who can handle the emotional turmoil of ending a close relationship better than others, and, so of course, there are some zodiac signs that live their lives well prepared to cut off their wrong-doers in an instant with zero regrets whatsoever.

Even if they hesitate a bit because they once valued your place in their life so dearly, they won't be afraid to follow through when push comes to shove.

Being capable of cutting someone off with zero regrets or fear isn’t necessarily a sign of being heartless, tough or thick-skinned. It simply means that these sun signs don’t need unnecessary people in their life causing havoc and mayhem along the way.

You want to stay in their life? Be value-added.

How and why things fall apart varies from sign to sign.

There are those that need to go to battle for the friendship before they'll finally be willing to let go forever, while others prefer to keep things quick, short and sweet.

Some may choose to go about it indirectly by ghosting their no-longer-to-be friend, while others prefer to be straight up and tell the one who did them wrong that all ties between them are formally severed.

There really is no right or wrong in all of this. It just depends on their astrological style, attitude, and motivation.

Here are all the details on the 5 zodiac signs that aren’t afraid to cut people out of their life forever, per astrology.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

An Aries doesn’t hold anything back, no matter what it is. If you mess with them or betray them even once, you’re gone from their world in a flash. They won't need to take the time to think about whether or not you deserved it, because once they know you decided to hurt them or someone they love, you're cut off.

It's for the best.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Unlike Aries, a Taurus will give careful time and consideration to making a decision regarding where your friendship will go. But once they’ve done all of their thinking, cutting you off will be an easy thing for them to carry out.

They’ll simply ghost you and unfollow you on all social media without ever looking back.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos have a tendency to cut people off, but not only because someone hurt them, but because they generally prefer being by themselves. It's just the way they are, and they don't mean to hurt anyone by doing this. They just like being the ones at the top, and in order to get there, they have to let go of some people along the way.

And believe me, they are not at all afraid to do it.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When it comes to friendships, a Scorpio doesn’t have usually have very many to begin with. They prefer sticking with a small group of friends they know can trust. So if a Scorpio cuts you off, you really must have done something wrong.

When that happens they don’t hesitate to follow through, but they'll always wish that it hadn't had to come to that.

5. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius are one of the more outgoing signs and they tend to get bored in friendships easily. They will cut people off if they don’t share the same adventurous personality and ideas as they do. Don't misunderstand, they're not being rude.

They just don’t see a point in keeping someone around as a friend if they don’t feel you truly understand each other.

