The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 31, 2023:

Aries

It's time to come out of your shell and enjoy all the things true love can bring. Let the feeling of romance take over and give you something good to look forward to.

Taurus

You know what you want, and now it's time to make a move. A friendship can become more, and you may be the one who initiates the important conversation.

Gemini

One way to get to know the person you love is to travel. It's not always convenient to plan a trip when life gets busy, but make time for it. Your life is happening now.

Cancer

Relationships can be stressful when life feels headed in the wrong direction. Love can go off-course sometimes. But a little bit of time blended with a lot of patience can help make this transition period less impactful.

Leo

Look deeper into your partner's heart. Sometimes people act in a way that they aren't proud of. Tension and high anxiety may hinder logical reactions to stress. Give grace when you can.

Virgo

You are growing more confident and ready for love. You may not have all the answers, and there can be moments of great insecurity, but when you lean into the truth of your feelings, you are brave when it comes to showing love.

Libra

Do the work of love, and your relationship will produce the right fruit with the passing of time. People often want to jump quickly to the end of the story, but there are moments you don't want to miss at this stage of your love life.

Scorpio

Love is a process of learning and growing together — or apart. Try to find new ways to connect with one another. Make excuses for being together and working as a team rather than finding reasons not to do so.

Sagittarius

Hugs are healing. Lots of hugs and good talks that build intimacy are the sweet moments that add up to deep connections and forever love. Let your heart be open to exploring the possibilities of a new relationship.

Capricorn

Your relationship is what you make of it as a team. Like exercise builds muscle and wellness in your body, daily time together with love and respect grows your partnership in healthy ways.

Aquarius

Imagine everything going right. If your past relationship did not end well, you might assume that this one may follow a similar path. Let go of fearful thinking, and envision your love growing into everything you want, and then work toward it.

Pisces

Laughter heals the heart. Daily doses of laugher with your partner can bring you closer together. Make excuses for having fun and enjoy smiling lots.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.