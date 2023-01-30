The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 31, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jan 30, 2023
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles
Let your love light shine, Aries. You naturally express your mothering nature with ease, and today you may find yourself playing the role of mother hen over a friend who needs to know how much they are loved.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Knight of Swords
You have to be tough. When you give someone the benefit of the doubt that does not mean also ignoring the red flags when they appear. Set guard rails around the situation. Today, you'll need to keep your eyes open.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Swords
Someone may need their space today. When a person begins to pull away, it might not have anything to do with you on a personal level. They may need to think, and your presence provides a distraction from doing so.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Justice
Do right. Have high integrity. You know what is right and fair, so don't allow yourself to compromise integrity for the sake of pleasing people. Stand strong in the name of good.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Fool
Take action. Today's problems require you to be prompt to resolve conflict and bring peace back into the situation. You won't want to let hard feelings fester. Instead, pick up the phone, if needed, and clear the air by talking things through.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Six of Swords
Change can feel sudden, but a new perspective helps you to see things in a fresh light.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Three of Wands
Friends make life so sweet. The type of people in your life can make all the difference. Choose your circle of trust wisely.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Temperance
Patience is a virtue. Today's trials test your resolve, but what a wonderful thing it will be when you realize how deeply patient you truly are — even when others would not be able to do so.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Six of Wands
Happiness is a process. There will be days when life feels harder than it needs to be. When you feel lost or as if life has let you down, make changes that bring things back into order.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Five of Swords
You can't force someone to be who you want them to be. Love accepts others for who they are, and when they need to make adjustments, that's where tough love comes in.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Moon
People don't always say what they are thinking or feeling. What is being held back from you will come to light on its own terms — and when you are most ready.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
How you feel may be out of your control, but you are the one who decides how you will act when emotions are strong and overwhelming.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.