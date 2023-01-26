The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, January 27, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, January 27, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, January 27, 2023:

Aries

Deep love needs guardrails, Aries. When you feel for someone deeply, you can easily become lost in the power of your emotions.

When Venus enters Pisces today, you experience the first taste of a new season of love, and it begins with trusting you know when to fall and when to walk away.

Taurus

Start with friendship. Venus enters your sector of network and friends, and your social circle expands in ways that you both want and need.

The bigger your heart and desire to help others, the greater the risk. Watch out for those hidden enemies that present themselves as a friend but are sheep in wolf's clothing.

Gemini

Loving money and wanting or needing it are two very different things. When you focus on money more than love, you may think this is where your heart lies but is that the truth?

Your intention is to have money so you can help those you love. For that reason, your desire to expand your wealth is purer than even you tend to realize.

Cancer

One way to heal your heart is to give of yourself completely. Depression, heartache, and sadness have one sure cure — helping those less fortunate than you.

Even if you are going through a tough time, there may be one small way to show someone that you care. Watch the magic unfold when you do.

Leo

Love is a deep mystery. Sometimes people who care about you and for you don't show it all at once.

You could be scratching the surface of how much a person's heart is invested in your relationship. Open your eyes, Leo. You may have already found the person of your dreams.

Virgo

Stretch your mindset about what love can and cannot do. Love is so many wonderful things, even though it may seem elusive or out of reach for you.

It can take many heartaches before you find someone who will cherish your heart the way you need them to. Don't give up because you kissed a frog or two. Soon you'll be kissing your prince or princess.

Libra

Love tends to the details. Learn to listen with your eyes. Pay special attention to the little things your partner says or the things they are left unspoken about.

So much about relationships goes beyond words.

Scorpio

It's not easy to feel mix-matched in your relationship. If you want more (or less) romance and your partner does not, it can feel like you'll never be happy again.

As Venus enters Pisces, you get to a place where compromise can be found, which can help smooth some of these rough edges.

Sagittarius

Love is taught at home. How you and your family are toward each other is a prime example of what your children will search for in their potential mate.

The way you speak or handle intimacy, and physical touch all show them what their future could be like the day that they fall in love.

Capricorn

What's your love language? This month, when Venus enters Pisces, it's an opportunity to discover who you are and what you need to feel loved.

If you aren't sure, why not take the Love Language Quiz with your partner to find out?

Aquarius

Cherish what you have, Aquarius. Social media may present others with relationships you wish you could experience, but you don't see the whole picture. Enjoy the gifts in your life right now.

Pisces

Love is here, Pisces. With Venus entering your zodiac sign, the month blooms with romance. Schedule a date. Select a new perfume scent. Plan yourself a few flowers. Prepare your mind and body to receive more love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.