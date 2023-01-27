The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 28, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, January 28, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

"It's not about you" was a quote by Rick Warren in his New York Times best-selling book. That single sentence compelled millions of people to stop thinking of themselves when something happened that they liked — or didn't care about too much. Today's astrology, numerology, and tarot card reading come with a similar energy that includes a plot twist due to the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus.

Taurus is known as a stubborn zodiac sign who dislikes change. Practical and heavy-minded, Taurus is slow to act and swift when their choices are sure. But today's action is 'not about you," according to numerology. Today, our choices are for the higher good, which means we are doing something different to be helpful and serve others, not ourselves.

The energy of today's numerology is a 9, the Humanitarian. Famous life path 9s include Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, and Sharon Stone.

The Tarot card for today is the Hierophant, which is about tradition and old ways of doing things. This may mean we turn to aid organizations that have already established best practices to get help to others in the shortest amount of time possible. This could imply the need to help in a charity or tithe if you're religious. What else does today's tarot card horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign? Read on to find out more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Be your sweet, generous self. You have a giving nature, Aries, so cut loose and give to your heart's contentment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Wait and see. There is a time to give in and a time to hold out. Today's warning is to be less of a spender and become more of a saver. Keep tabs on your resources.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is how you view it. Even a bad situation can appear to be a good opportunity if you see it that way. It's all about the angles and how you approach the problem.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

What you need is at your fingertips. Ask the universe to help you get what you're aiming for. You may have to wait, but it will fall in place when the timing is right.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Today you'll be roaring louder than usual due to matters feeling out of control.

Try to pull back some of that power and aim for a better strategy. You get more with honey than vinegar.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

It's time to write a new chapter in your book of life. One constant in the world is change, and this season is soon coming to a close. Get ready to do something with all you've learned this month.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

There will be chaos. People, schedules and everything that must be done will fill your day. Still, you'll be on top of your game no matter how busy you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Count your blessings. The best of your life is ahead of you, not in your past. Today's silence leads to grow because it's a chance to catch your breathe before you move on to the next space.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Financial matters can be overwhelming after the holidays due to changes in your income. Stay calm. Think outside the box and try not to get in your own way. Seek help from a person who has an objective opinion.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Consider the emotional impact of your choices. You may be detached from the experience, but your feelings also matter. What do you feel good about and what makes you happiest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

We cannot predict the future, Aquarius. You cannot control how someone will choose to treat you. You can only learn, wish them well, and push forward.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Reduce the temptation. Out of sight, out of mind, Pisces. Block the person. Delete their photos and erase the number from your phone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.